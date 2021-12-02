Best Point-and-Shoot Cameras in 2022

Don't let special moments pass you by; capture them with the ease of a point-and-shoot camera. The point-and-shoot camera is designed to make your life simple with features like autofocus and a built-in flash to preserve life events with instant quality. Purse or pocket, it doesn't matter; their lightweight and compact design make them the best travel companions to document your parties, graduations, recitals, and vacations. That's why we've selected the Canon PowerShot A2500 16MP Digital Camera as our best overall pick. It offers sharp resolution with a 16-megapixel sensor, and the 5x optical zoom focuses on special moments with clarity. With Smart AUTO technology, this camera adjusts your settings easily to achieve the perfect shot.

Best Overall: Canon PowerShot A2500 16MP Digital Camera

Canon PowerShot A2500 16MP Digital Camera Give it your best shot Today's Best Deals From $169 from Amazon Reasons to buy + Special shooting modes + Movie mode + ECO mode + Rechargeable battery + Available in different color options Reasons to avoid - USB cable not included - Newer model available

You'll have a hard time choosing your favorite photo with the Canon PowerShot digital camera. It might have a user-friendly design, but this camera has superior attention to detail. The 16-megapixel 1/2.3-inch sensor offers sharp resolution, and the DIGIC 4 image processor ensures your favorite moments are preserved with stunning quality no matter how many high-speed shots you take. Whatever the distance, long-range and close-up shots are simple for this camera because it is equipped with a 5x optical zoom and 28mm wide-angle lens.

Not sure what setting to use? This camera has you covered with its Smart AUTO technology. Smart AUTO adjusts the camera's settings to one of the 32 pre-set shooting scenarios, ensuring each photo you take captures the moment with breathtaking clarity. Several additional special shooting modes, including fisheye, miniature, and toy camera are also available to explore creative imagery further.

If a photo isn't enough to capture the people, events, and places you care about, this camera takes video too. With one press of the designated movie button, you can take high-definition 720p video to record grandma's fierce dance moves or your son's first touchdown.

Best Runner-Up: Sony Cyber-shot DSCW830 20.1MP Digital Camera

Sony Cyber-shot DSCW830 20.1MP Digital Camera It's all in the details Today's Best Deals $128 from Amazon Reasons to buy + 2.7 inch LCD display + SteadyShot image stabilization with Active Mode + Movie mode + Rechargeable battery Reasons to avoid - Older model

You'll never miss an opportunity to take an impressive photo with this compact camera. The Sony Cyber-shot DSCW830 was designed with an impressive 20.1-megapixel CCD image sensor and an 8x optical zoom that offers clear resolution at any distance to the people and places that make your photos great. But, if achieving the perfect shot might be a little daunting, to assist, this camera has several advanced features to make your life a little easier.

You know there's always that one person who doesn't like to smile, and this camera's Smile Shutter technology was designed to help you capture those with illusive grins. By pressing the smile shutter button, the camera will detect when pearly whites are present and automatically take a photo. This and other creative functions are what sets this camera apart. For example, the Picture Effect allows you to get creative and emphasize the elements and attributes that make your photo beautiful. And, the Beauty Effect allows you to enhance the people in your photographs allowing for modifications to skin tone, skin smoothing, shine removal, and even teeth whitening.

Best Professional: Sony Cyber-shot RX100 20.2MP Premium Compact Digital Camera

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 20.2MP Premium Compact Digital Camera The pocket professional Today's Best Deals From $398 from Amazon Reasons to buy + Video mode + 3-inch Xtra Fine LCD display + Built-in pop-up flash + Optical SteadyShot with Active Mode + Aluminum body + Bundle options are available Reasons to avoid - Cost

If you're looking for a compact camera with professional-grade features, this point-and-shoot was designed to exceed expectations. To start, breathtaking defined photos in the 20.2-megapixel resolution are possible because this camera features a 1-inch Exmor CMOS sensor. Landmarks and portraits of loved-ones are made more impressive by the high-definition sensor created to capture more light to highlight every detail. And, the F1.8 Carl Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* lens with a 3.6x optical zoom, delivers superior background defocusing, so the subject of your photo pops.

This camera's fast, you'll never miss a shot because it can take high-resolution images at up-to ten frames per second. The camera captures images in quality compact JPEG files but can also take RAW files. And, you can determine the size of your shots with its multi-aspect ratio (1:1, 2:3, 4:3, or 16:9). Also customizable is this camera's focusing modes, it has four. This camera was made to fuel your creativity with its freeform design and unique settings. You can even control the finish of your photo with black and white and sunset modes or capture dramatic landscapes with Sweep Panorama Mode.

Best Instant: Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera

Take your best shot with the ease and immediacy of the Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera. This lightweight pocket-sized model is designed to capture quality digital images of your friends, family, and maybe a selfie or two. Each image is preserved with an instantaneous print supported by Zero Ink printing technology. Zero Ink allows you to shoot full color, 2x3 inch prints when the moment strikes. Each image is automatically printed in crisp fade and smudge-proof ink to treasure, share, or gift.

The compatible Premium Zinc Zero Photo Paper is the perfect canvas for your unforgettable images, with a unique adhesive back to easily showcase your masterpiece or catalog in an album. Preserving the details of your memories is possible with the 10-megapixel 1/3.2-inch CMOS image sensor and the scope of the 3.4mm f/2.8 lens. Three color modes and a photo booth mode offer creative freedom and diversity to every image. Is your photo too good for a one-time print? No problem, you can save and share your instant photos on social media by adding a microSD card up to 32GB.

Best for Kids: Kidwill 8.0MP Digital Shockproof Camera

Kidwill 8.0MP Digital Shockproof Camera Today's Best Deals From $40 from Amazon Reasons to buy + 2.8-inch touch screen + Rechargeable battery + 32GB memory card + USB cable + Camera strap + Different color options are available Reasons to avoid - Some functions might be a little difficult for younger children - Camera strap is difficult to attach

Budding photographers will appreciate the quality of the Kidwill digital camera. This kid-friendly 8.0-megapixel camera is crafted with a rough-and-tumble shell to accommodate little hands with big imaginations. With the look and feel of a traditional point-and-shoot, this multifunction camera includes 4x digital zoom, 720p/30fps video resolution, and 2.8-inch touch screen. Kids will enjoy capturing the world around them with the burst and time-lapse photo settings, as well as 29 frames and two color filters.

A rechargeable battery and 32GB memory card are included to ensure photo fun is long-lasting, and images are forever loved.

Best Waterproof: Fugifilm FinePix XP80 Waterproof Digital Camera

Fugifilm FinePix XP80 Waterproof Digital Camera Today's Best Deals From $140 from Amazon Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Freezeproof + Shockproof + Dustproof + Movie mode + Double-locking system for battery compartment + Rechargeable battery + Different color options are available Reasons to avoid - Camera needs to be perfectly sealed for water use

Adventuring is not a problem for the Fugifilm FinePix XP80 digital camera. This durable point-and-shoot was constructed to capture brilliant images in extreme situations as it is proofed in four ways. It's waterproof up to 50 feet, freezeproof up to 14 degrees Fahrenheit, shockproof up to 5.8 feet, and dustproof. The resilient nature of this memory-preserver is perfect for documenting your best moments without the risk.

Its 16.2-megapixel backlit BSI-CMOS sensor takes high-resolution images even in low light. This camera is also equipped with a 28mm wide-angle lens with 5x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom, so you can get close to the action without sacrificing quality. Not only are images easy and memorable with this camera, but movies are also too. Thanks to the movie button, you can simply record HD footage with 1080p/60fps.

This camera has several modes to assist with your quest to achieve the perfect photo. The interval shooting mode captures photos at set durations to gather time-lapse images and burst mode to process 10-70 frames-per-second to ensure the best image is realized. Need to take a step back? The free FugiFilm Camera Remote app allows you to shoot from your tablet or smartphone. And, all the striking images you capture can easily be transferred or shared with a single-push Wi-Fi button.

Selecting the right camera to preserve your memories is essential. The perfect design should include impeccable resolution and multiple image-enhancing functions to ensure each shot perfectly depicts your life-defining moments. That's why our pick is the Canon PowerShot A2500 16MP Digital Camera. Its 16-megapixel 1/2.3-inch CCD sensor offers sharp resolution and the DIGIC 4 image processor guarantees that each photo is of the highest digital quality.

If you're not sure what settings would best suit your shot, Smart AUTO technology makes it simple. With Smart AUTO, the camera adjusts to your specific surroundings, matching your settings to an inventory of 32 shooting scenarios. So, it's a cinch to snag the perfect picture wherever you go. And, if you're looking to expand on your photography to video, this camera has a movie button so you can seamlessly transition from photographer to videographer. Its 720p video allows you to get a clear shot of the action so you can preserve the moment for years to come.

