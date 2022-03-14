Best personal safety devices 2022

Whether you are a hiking enthusiast or a cautious parent, it is usually best to err on the side of caution. But choosing the best personal safety devices to keep you safe in an emergency depends on your needs. From fashionable jewelry to rugged outdoor gear, you can find the best personal safety device option no matter your lifestyle.

Our overall top pick is the invisawear Athletic Band, due to its discreet, unisex design, free SOS feature, and long-lasting battery. Keep reading for more of the best personal safety devices.

Best overall: invisawear Athletic Band

(Image credit: invisawear)

invisawear Athletic Band Discreet safety for all Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + No monthly fee for SOS features + 1-year battery life + Android and iOS app + Inconspicuous design Reasons to avoid - Phone must be nearby to work - Not waterproof - Can't replace battery

Personal safety devices come in drastically different shapes and sizes. The most common form factors fall under the wearables category, as they are easy to conceal and carry around. The invisawear Athletic Band adopts the same strategy. The actual safety device itself is a little charm that can be worn as a pendant, attached to a bracelet, or hung with a keychain. A hidden pocket within the Athletic Band accommodates the invisawear safety charm.

Since the Athletic Band looks like an everyday accessory, it goes unnoticed by possible attackers. Discreetly clicking the charm sends an alert to 911 along with five designated emergency contacts, and you can send your location as well. The charm uses Bluetooth Low Energy to connect to your phone and its battery is rated for a lengthy one year. On the flip side, the battery cannot be replaced, meaning you'll have to buy a new one once your charm dies.

The device was developed in partnership with ADT Security Services, so it is extremely reliable. The best part is, you don't need to pay any premium to access the basic emergency features. If you really want more, the paid invisawear subscription unlocks a few more useful options within the companion mobile app. Premium features include self-defense lessons, confirmation calls when you send an emergency SOS signal, a support line, and more. The biggest drawback here is the need to be connected to a phone. You can't really do anything if your phone isn't nearby and not connected to the charm.

You can grab the invisawear Athletic Band in lots of different colors and three different sizes. The band is unisex in design and should fit most wrists. It is resistant to water, so it'll withstand splashes and soaks. However, invisawear warns against bringing it into the shower or submerging it in water.

Best global tracker: Tracki 4G LTE Mini GPS Tracker

(Image credit: Tracki)

Tracki 4G LTE Mini GPS Tracker Worldwide reliability Today's Best Deals Check Amazon $17 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Global tracking + Super affordable price + Comes with numerous accessories + Handy Android and iOS app + Alexa and Google Assistant support Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof - Requires monthly subscription - Not a wearable - Needs to be charged every 5 days

The Tracki 4G Mini GPS Tracker is lightweight, compact, and surprisingly affordable. While this little gadget can't be worn around your neck, you can clip it to your pants or attach it to a loop using a keyring. The Tracki 4G Mini comes with an excellent Android app, integrates Google Assistant and Alexa, and you can use it to trace the location of the wearer anywhere in the world. It is perfect if you or a loved one are traveling. You can even use it as a safety device to keep track of your pets.

There is a conveniently placed SOS button smack in the middle of the Tracki GPS Tracker, so whoever's in danger can quickly get help from the right people. SOS notifications aside, the tracker can be traced from the mobile app at all times and you can opt for push notifications, SMS alerts, and emails. You get an international SIM included with the safety device, along with five accessories: a belt clip, a strong magnet, a waterproof silicone cover, a keychain, and a lanyard. This makes it convenient to use the little gadget as per your liking.

The Tracki 4G Mini needs to be recharged every four or five days, owing to its limited 3,500mAh battery. Another prerequisite is the monthly Tracki subscription, without which your device won't be activated and therefore not work at all. Monthly plans start at $10 per month, which isn't much considering the actual cost of the device isn't much more than that. The drawback? You can't get this thing wet, as it lacks waterproofing.

Best smartwatch: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

(Image credit: Android Central)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The best Android smartwatch is also handy in emergencies Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at AT&T Reasons to buy + Multipurpose wearable + IP68 waterproof rating + Fall detection + Wireless charging support + Fantastic as a smartwatch Reasons to avoid - Pricey as just a safety device - Poor 24-hour battery life

The best personal safety device doesn't necessarily have to be a dedicated gadget or accessory. It makes a lot of sense to get something that has various functions, or better yet, use something you already have. The fabulous Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 stands in the upper echelon of Android smartwatches. Google debuted Wear OS 3 with this outstanding specimen, pairing wonderfully with the robust internals and the premium build. It has ECG and SpO2 sensors, NFC for payments, access to loads of apps, plenty of watch faces, and many useful modes that focus on health and fitness.

While there are hundreds of features to love about the Galaxy Watch 4, we're not here to evaluate its credibility as a smartwatch. We're looking at the safety aspect, and the Galaxy Watch 4 stands its ground. You can set up your Watch 4 to send SOS messages in emergencies, so if you already own one you're in luck. If you don't, it's definitely a solid option as one of the best safety devices. To top it off, the smartwatch also comes with fall detection in situations where you might be unconscious or too hurt to send the SOS signal yourself.

The emergency setup process varies depending on the version of the watch. LTE models can send SOS alerts directly, but Bluetooth variants need to be connected to a smartphone to use this feature. Once you've followed the setup steps and selected your contacts, you'll be able to reach them by pressing the Galaxy Watch 4's home button three times. Its fall detection feature can also alert your contacts if you can't do it yourself, even if you're not moving.

Best for outdoors: Garmin InReach Mini

(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin InReach Mini Off the grid doesn't mean you can't be found Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + 0.9 x 0.9 inch touch display + Two-way communication + IPX7 rating + 90-hour battery + Extensive SOS features Reasons to avoid - Monthly subscription needed - Staggeringly costly - Not suitable for all occasions

Garmin constructed the inReach Mini with rough outdoor use in mind. This satellite communicator is a great personal safety device bringing the ultimate emergency features to the table. If you're into activities like hiking, camping, or mountain climbing, the Garmin inReach Mini will ensure your exact location can be transmitted to others in times of need. The inReach Mini is also handy if you live at a large property in a far-flung rural area. Your phone may lose network connectivity but this thing won't. It has a touchscreen, Bluetooth, and ANT+ support for accurate location tracking and other smart features.

The Garmin inReach Mini relies on the global Iridium network for two-way text communication. It also pairs with the Earthmate app on your phone to give you access to better maps, help you share location data, and let you send and receive texts. The inReach Mini lets you can trigger an interactive SOS feature that puts you in touch with Garmin's emergency response team. However, you must subscribe to the satellite subscription to use most of these options.

All things considered, it's not exactly the best option for everyday use. It cannot be carried around easily, it requires a subscription to use, and it isn't very user-friendly. If you need to get help discreetly but fast, this isn't exactly unnoticeable. Those who aren't very tech literate are likely to struggle with it, and it is eye-wateringly expensive.

Best smart jewelry: invisawear Gold LimeLife Necklace

(Image credit: invisawear)

invisawear Gold LimeLife Necklace Fashion and function Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Outstanding battery life + Basic SOS features are free + Design hides its true nature + Android and iOS app Reasons to avoid - Won't work without phone - Not very durable

invisawear's Athletic Band might be our top recommendation, but the brand also makes other personal safety devices that deserve your attention. The most noteworthy one is the Gold LimeLife Necklace that features a cute, round pendant dangling from a delicate chain along with a smattering of much smaller, sparkly charms. invisawear has this smart necklace in plenty of other designs, but the Gold LimeLife Necklace is our favorite purely because it is the prettiest of them all. Apart from the visual aspect, all other invisawear necklaces share the same specs as the charm included with the Athletic Band.

You don't need to pay any additional fees to access the most important feature of this personal safety wearable. The basic option to notify your emergency contacts and the police when needed is free. There are more security features available, but you'll have to buy a monthly subscription to use those. Don't go swimming with it on, though, because it definitely won't survive heavy exposure to water.

The invisawear Gold LimeLife Necklace is useless without your phone, so be sure to have it with you when wearing this necklace. It has a long-lasting battery life and notifies you through the app when the battery is nearing its end. Luckily, invisawear sells replacement devices at a much cheaper cost of $99. Try it out and if you don't like it, invisawear also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all products.

Best keychain: GEKO Smart Whistle

(Image credit: GEKO)

GEKO Smart Whistle Call for help in any way, shape, or form Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Portable and lightweight + Cost effective + No monthly plan required + Whistle emits sound for help Reasons to avoid - Relies on Bluetooth - Only works with phone - Not waterproof

GEKO's Smart Whistle is a cheap alternative to almost all the personal safety devices on this list. There's no need to subscribe to any monthly plan to use it, cutting down your costs even more. This emergency whistle leverages modern technology and your phone's network to get you help instantaneously. The small, unassuming form factor makes the GEKO Smart Whistle easy to stow away in your pocket or even hang it from a loop or buckle using a keyring.

The GEKO Smart Whistle has Bluetooth built in. Its security system is powered by WISO, so you need to install the WISO companion app on your Android phone. This is where you can set up your preferred reaction to blowing the whistle or pressing the physical panic button on the safety device. You may choose up to three contacts to notify when sending a distress message of any form and also choose to make your phone ring loudly to attract attention when the SOS feature is triggered. The Smart Whistle can send texts, emails, and phone calls when needed.

You can share your location when the whistle is blown or in real time. Of course, your phone's location needs to be turned on and it needs access to all the right connectivity options to share your GPS information. There is a limit to the number of texts you can send out per month but there is no cap on emails. One other factor to consider is that the GEKO Smart Whistle does not have an IP rating, which means it isn't designed for tough use or contact with water.

Best rugged option: Zoleo Satellite Communicator

(Image credit: Zoleo)

Zoleo Satellite Communicator An adventurous explorer's best friend Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Two-way communication + MIL-STD-810-G rugged rating + Legendary 200-hour battery + Extensive emergency features Reasons to avoid - Subscription plan compulsory - Limited features without phone - Expensive

Garmin's inReach Mini too rich for your blood? The Zoleo Satellite Communicator is a hundred bucks cheaper and it's built like a tank. This safety gadget sports military-grade shock resistance and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. So, you could chuck it from the top of a hill or drench it in a lake and it'd still work A-OK. Each Zoleo device is assigned its own unique U.S. phone number and an email address that you can share with your emergency contacts so they know it's you.

The Zoleo Satellite Communicator supports two-way communication via texts. Primarily, the personal safety device works by connecting with your Android phone. In the event that you somehow lose access to your smartphone, you can use the physical SOS button to contact the 24/7 support folks at Zoleo. Alternatively, you can also press the physical check-in button to notify your selected contacts about your current location and let them know you're alright.

Zoeo incorporates the global Iridium network to reach out to emergency contacts when the panic button is triggered. If your phone is connected, the Zoleo Satellite Communicator automatically switches between the cheapest form of communication to send/receive your message or email. It lasts for about 200 hours, saving you the hassle of charging too often. Although this isn't designed for it, there's no reason why you couldn't use it while going about your everyday life. It comes with a lanyard out of the box, so you can dangle it from your phone, wallet, bag, or belt loop.

Best for seniors and children: Mini Guardian by Medical Guardian

(Image credit: Medical Guardian)

Medical Guardian Mini Guardian Easy to use, hard to lose Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Convenient to wear + LTE enabled + Comes with speaker and mic + Simple to operate Reasons to avoid - Mandatory subscription - Fall detection costs extra - 5-day battery

The Mini Guardian by Medical Guardian is one of the most user-friendly wearables among all that are mentioned here. This personal safety device from Medical Guardian can be worn around your neck or clipped on to a belt. It's not as small as the invisawear charm, but you do get fall detection and automatic alerts for falls.

Something else that's very crucial to mention is the Mini Guardian's LTE network support, in addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The Mini Guardian uses Verizon's cellular network. This means you don't need to have your phone nearby for the little safety device to work. In dire situations, the wearer can simply press the circular physical SOS button to get help. Pressing the panic button puts you in touch with an operator from Medical Guardian.

Again, you don't need your phone for this. The nifty little safety device comes with a speaker and mic onboard, so you can speak to the operator directly through it. It is also highly water resistant and lasts for about five days on a single charge. The battery needs topping up fairly often, but apart from that it's a well-rounded personal safety device that is easy to use.

On the down side, the Mini Guardian won't work unless you're on the Medical Guardian plan, and you have to pay a premium for the fall detection feature.

Personal safety devices for all

Remaining safe can seem daunting, but the job is made easier with the best personal safety devices. Of all the excellent gadgets in this roundup, the invisawear Athletic Band stands out as the best option for keeping you safe and getting you help when you need it. What we especially love is that it doesn't attract attention, can be worn by people of all ages and genders, doesn't need to be recharged, and it works without a subscription fee. Basic safety options are not locked behind a paywall, so it's perfectly fine that invisawear offers optional features for an additional cost.

Willing to pay the premium for bulletproof safety? We'd suggest getting the Tracki Mini GPS Tracker or the Zoleo Satellite Communicator for global tracking. The Mini Guardian by Medical Guardian will meet you halfway, offering 4G support and no reliance on phones but no international tracking. Make a list of priorities, match them to any one of our picks here, and you'll surely have the best personal safety device for your needs.