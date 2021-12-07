While Netflix started as a movie service, fans now think of the streaming platform's extensive library of great shows. Netflix has so many great TV shows that it can be hard to know where to begin. So whether you're streaming a new series from the comfort of your couch or downloading series to watch on your phone to watch later, here are 20 of the best Netflix shows streaming in 2021.

Trending now on Netflix One of the easiest ways to find a good series to binge is to check out what's trending on Netflix. With that in mind, here's a collection of some of the most-talked-about series streaming on Netflix right now. Big Mouth

Big Mouth is a raunchy adult animated series that follows a group of teenage friends whose lives are turned upside down by puberty. The series features the voices of Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, and Jenny Slate, among others. Love on the Spectrum

Love on the Spectrum follows real young adults on the autism spectrum as they search for and find true love. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now. School of Chocolate

School of Chocolate follows eight professional chocolatiers as they compete in a series of challenges under the guidance of famed French chocolatier Amaury Guichon. Season 1 is streaming now. Seinfeld

Seinfeld centers on a fictional version of comedian Jerry Seinfeld as he navigates his career and life in New York City alongside friends George (Jason Alexander), Kramer (Michael Richards), and Elaine (Julie Louis-Dreyfus). All nine seasons are streaming now. Tiger King

Tiger King follows exotic animals zookeeper Joe Exotic as his life spins out of control following allegations he was involved in a murder-for-hire plot. The show became an immediate hit upon release in 2020, and new episodes of Season 2 are streaming now. Only on Netflix Netflix is the gold standard for streaming service original series. So whether you're looking for a laugh, a good cry, or something that will keep you on the edge of your seat, here's a list of must-see original series that you'll only find on Netflix. Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins as a young marketing executive who lands her dream job in Paris and has to learn how to juggle her job, friends, and romantic dalliances while exploring a new city. Season 2 starts streaming on Dec. 22. Hellbound

From the director of Train to Busan, Hellbound is a Korean thriller that explores what happens on an alternate version of Earth when supernatural creatures appear and start sending individuals to Hell. Maid

Maid stars Margaret Qualley as a young mother who flees an abusive relationship and takes a job cleaning houses to make ends meet. The series also stars Andie MacDowell and Nick Robinson. Money Heist

Money Heist tells the story of eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain in an attempt to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history. New episodes are streaming now. Squid Game

One of the most talked-about new series, Squid Game follows hundreds of cash-strapped people who accept an invitation to compete in a series of children's games, only to learn the games are a battle for life or death. Kids & family on Netflix Netflix also boasts a library of shows curated for viewers of all ages in your household. Here are five of the best Netflix shows the family can watch together. The Babysitter's Club

Based on Ann M. Martin's popular book series, The Babysitter's Club centers on a group of girlfriends who operate a babysitting business in the modern age. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now. Colin in Black & White

Narrated by Colin Kaepernick, Colin in Black & White tells the true story of the former NFL player and activist through the lens of race, class, and culture in the United States from the '90s to now. The series stars Nick Offerman, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jaden Michael. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is an animated series within the Jurassic World Universe that follows six teens invited to attend a state-of-the-art camp on the infamous Isla Nublar. Seasons 1 through 4 are streaming now. Locke & Key

Based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's hit comic book series, Locke & Key centers on three siblings who move into a house filled with reality-bending keys following the murder of their father. Catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 before the third season debuts in 2022. Maya and the Three

Maya and the Three is a new animated series about the titular princess, who embarks on a dangerous mission to fulfill an ancient prophecy. The series features the voices of Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Rita Moreno, Stephanie Beatrix, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, and more. Docuseries on Netflix If you're looking for stories based on real-life experiences, Netflix offers an impressive lineup of docuseries. Here's a roundup of some of the best docuseries streaming on Netflix right now. Coming Out Colton

Coming Out Colton follows former NFL player and Bachelor star Colton Underwood as he begins to learn more about and embrace his new life as an out member of the LGBTQ community. Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier revisits the 1989 disappearance of Birgit Meier in Germany and dissects the police's missteps that have plagued the case in the decades since the tragedy. Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father follows the titular British comedian as he embarks on a series of trips around the world with his high-strung father, Michael. Season 1-5 are streaming now. Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath follows the Hollywood actor as she interviews former Scientology members about the alleged abuse and harassment they experienced at the hands of The Church of Scientology. Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan is a limited series about an accused serial rapist who blamed multiple personality disorder for the brutal crimes he committed in the '70s. The best Netflix shows for you Netflix has TV shows to suit nearly any taste, so it should be easy to find something just right for you. Plus, it's easy to sign up, upgrade or download your Netflix account at any time. But with so much to choose from, it may be a bit overwhelming to find the best Netflix shows. If you're looking to binge Netflix originals, then Squid Game and the latest episodes of Emily in Paris will be right up your alley. Meanwhile, viewers looking for a new series heavy on the drama should check out Hellbound or Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. Of course, there's also plenty of shows to pull up for, or watch with, your kids. So log in to Netflix and start exploring!