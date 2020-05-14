Best Heavy Duty Cases for Moto G Stylus Android Central 2020

The Moto G Stylus is a rather unique handset in 2020. It provides a different experience than other phones in this price bracket thanks to the included stylus. Plus, Motorola has packed a total of three cameras on the back, giving you a few different ways to take some great pictures. For those reasons, you'll want to protect your new smartphone and these are the best heavy-duty cases you can get today!

Heavy duty cases for heavy-duty situations

Although there are quite a few different cases to choose from, our favorite heavy-duty case for the Moto G Stylus is the UNC Pro case. You'll get a soft TPU inner shell for shock absorption, and a hard polycarbonate shell for added drop protection. Plus, there's a magnetic kickstand built into the case, perfect for when you want to kick your feet up or prop your phone up while you eat.

If you want something a bit more protective and bulky, you can't go wrong with the Poetic Revolution case. This is a popular option for many different smartphones, and not it's available for the Moto G Stylus. The case comes in two pieces, has a built-in kickstand, and also sports a built-in screen protector. With this combination, you'll get 360 degrees of protection, and won't have to worry about any damage happening to your new phone.