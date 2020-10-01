Purchasing a new TV can be pretty expensive, but if you know where to look, you have the opportunity to save hundreds on brand new models. Dell is well-known for its computers and its online store is full of them, but there's also a wide selection of TVs available. Dell routinely offers some of the best TV deals and best smart TV deals online, and often you'll even score a free gift card with the purchase! With Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, there's no doubt we'll be seeing Dell offer some stellar discounts to compete with the retail giant this month.
Dell's TV selection ranges in price by quite a lot, which means there are TVs for buyers at any price point. However, the best deals tend to be on the higher-priced models; the more you spend, the greater the opportunity is to save big. Dell even offers monthly financing with no interest on select 4K TVs if you pay off the balance within 12 months. It also pays to sign up for a free Dell Rewards membership. You'll receive up to 6% back in Rewards with each purchase as a member.
Many of Dell's deals will include a promotional gift card. These are delivered digitally to your email address once your purchase has shipped and must be used within 90 days after delivery.
Best Dell TV deals
Samsung 75-inch QLED 8K UHD Smart TV (Q800T Series) | $700 off
Dell is taking $700 off the price of this 2020 edition of Samsung's 75-inch Q800T Series QLED 8K UHD Smart TV. This model works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control.
Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (Q70T Series) | Up to $700 off
You can save up to $700 off select models of the Samsung Q70T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV this week. The 55-inch model is down to $898 saving you $100 off its regular cost while you'll find the biggest discount on the 82-inch model which is now on sale for $2,297.99.
Samsung 43-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (The Sero Series) | $300 off + free $600 gift card
The Sero Series smart TV by Samsung features a mobile optimized screen that can rotate to experience content in either landscape or portrait mode and is built on a stand. With today's deal, not only are you saving $300 but you'll also score a $600 Dell eGift card with the purchase.
Sony OLED 4K UHD Smart TV (A9G Series) | Up to $3,000 off
Now's your chance to save up to $3,000 off the regular price of Sony's A9G Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV. The 55-inch and 65-inch models are now $500 off at $2,299.99 and $3,299.99 respectively, while the 77-inch model is now on sale for $3,999.99. That saves you a whopping $3,000 off its original cost.
Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (Q60T Series) | Up to $200 off
Select models of this Samsung Q60T Series QLED 4K Smart TV are discounted with savings of up to $200 off. You can snag the 58-inch model at $100 off or save $200 on the 75-inch and 85-inch models for a limited time.
Sony 85-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (X800H Series) | $500 off
Sony's X800H Series 85-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is a 2020 model that's currently discounted by $500 at Dell. You can also save $400 off the 75-inch model for a limited time as well.
