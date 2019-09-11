Best Chrome for Desktop Alternatives Android Central 2019

Google knows you. It saves your browser histories, keeps tabs on your YouTube preferences, and if you have a mobile device, Google is able to ping it. Chrome sends this information to its partners who then reach out to you with targeted ads. Couple that with the anticipation that soon Chrome will no longer support popup blockers and other privacy extensions to stop this much tracking and it may be time to part ways with this browser. Here are a few alternatives to Chrome to try out.

Some thoughts before making the switch

Opera is the closest browser we found to Google Chrome, and popular among users, but Vivaldi, which also is built using Chromium source code, is more customizable and faster, which is why it wins over other browsers. Vivaldi makes great use of sidebars to keep this browser less cluttered, and while you can pin icons to your the Vivaldi homepage, it keeps news, weather and other widgets out of the way until you're ready to add them. This browser has stacked tabbed browsing, and comes with Bing as its featured, integrated search engine. There are several privacy settings within Vivaldi, including privacy browsing, which cuts down on the internet trackers, ads and cookies that can capture your browser history.

Like Chrome, you can create an account and have access to a Vivaldi email address, though you can also use your Google One account, including Drive and Gmail, from within this browser. Most Chrome extensions work well with Vivaldi, and there is some syncing abilities so you can access saved websites and files from other desktops. However, Vivaldi doesn't offer a mobile browser, which means, unlike Chrome, you can't sync or access files from multiple devices. Opera, however, does have this capability.

If you'd like to make a clean break from all Chromium-based browsers all together, Firefox is the top choice. With recent updates, Firefox has become more user friendly and more fast in navigating and loading websites. It supports most of the same extensions offered through Chrome and, in our own web browser tests, Firefox came out on top as the most secure. It recognized and blocked more malicious downloads, dangerous websites and phishing schemes than any other browser.

