The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are launching on May 3, but it looks like a Best Buy store in Springfield, Ohio wasn't willing to wait any longer. The store in question inadvertently put a few units of the Pixel 3a XL on store shelves for all customers to see, which is how the photo made its way to our friends over at Android Police .

If nothing else, the leak gives us a good look at the retail packaging, and confirms that the Pixel 3a XL will sport a 6-inch display and come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Leaks from earlier this week suggested the Pixel 3a will retail for $399, with the larger 3a XL set to debut at $479. With just a few days until the unveil, we don't have to wait long to find out.