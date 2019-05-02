The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are launching on May 3, but it looks like a Best Buy store in Springfield, Ohio wasn't willing to wait any longer. The store in question inadvertently put a few units of the Pixel 3a XL on store shelves for all customers to see, which is how the photo made its way to our friends over at Android Police.
If nothing else, the leak gives us a good look at the retail packaging, and confirms that the Pixel 3a XL will sport a 6-inch display and come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Leaks from earlier this week suggested the Pixel 3a will retail for $399, with the larger 3a XL set to debut at $479. With just a few days until the unveil, we don't have to wait long to find out.