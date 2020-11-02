If you have ever owned an Amazon Echo smart speaker or other Alexa-enabled devices, you're already familiar with the basic vocal commands that you can issue to Alexa and what the virtual assistant can do for you. You know that you can use Alexa to play music, get news bulletins and updates, control your smart home devices, and even set timers and reminders. However, while you may have heard about Alexa Skills, you may not really know how powerful they can be.

Historically, it has been challenging to wade through the thousands of Alexa Skills to find useful ones, and even more difficult to remember which skills you'd already enabled...

We've taken a lot of the guesswork out of finding great Alexa Skills and compiled them into this list for your quick and easy reference. This list is by no means exhaustive or comprehensive, but hopefully, it'll help you try new Alexa Skills so you can truly get the most out of Amazon's virtual assistant. Note that any of these skills can be enabled from Amazon's website, by asking your Alexa device, or in your Alexa app. All are free to enable, though some may have in-skill purchase options.