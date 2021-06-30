Best 144Hz monitor Android Central 2021

If you're planning on getting the best 144Hz monitor for your PC, there are several options you can choose from. These monitors can update their visual content up to 144 times a second, more than twice what you get with regular 60Hz monitors. As a result, applications with fast-moving graphics (e.g., games) look a lot more fluid. They are also ideal for creative professionals like digital illustrators, who require color-accurate displays for their work. Our top choice is the ASUS TUF Gaming VG249Q. This monitor has a 23.8-inch display, and it even works with consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Arguably the best 144Hz monitor out there, the ASUS TUF Gaming VG249Q boasts a laundry list of features. Its 23.8-inch FHD display comes with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and provides 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. The IPS panel delivers accurate colors and bright pictures, even when viewed from the sides. In addition to the 144Hz refresh rate, the VG249Q includes Extreme Low Motion Blur technology and a 1ms response time for ultra-smooth and lag-free visuals. Then there's FreeSync and Adaptive Sync support, which lets you use the monitor with a wide range of AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards. Talking about connectivity and I/O options, the ASUS TUF Gaming VG249Q packs in HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and 3.5mm audio (line-in) ports. Its ergonomic stand allows for extensive tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment, thus making it easy for you to get the best viewing position. Some other notable features include built-in 1.2W stereo speakers and seven display modes that are pre-configured for different types of visual content. Pros: FreeSync and Adaptive Sync support

120Hz output with PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Multiple adjustment options Cons: Average sound quality

No USB port

Best overall ASUS TUF Gaming VG249Q A gaming monitor that everyone will love The ASUS TUF Gaming VG249Q offers a sharp and accurate 144Hz display that works with PCs and gaming consoles. $251 from Amazon

Best curved: Samsung Odyssey G5

While some may find them gimmicky, there's no denying that curved monitors provide a much more immersive viewing experience than flat screens. If that's something you want, we suggest checking out Samsung's Odyssey G5. Boasting a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels, its 32-inch QHD display looks stunning. Apart from that, the 1000R curved panel also supports HDR10 for deeper blacks and improved contrast levels. The monitor's 144Hz refresh rate works great for fast-moving visual content like games, with features like a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync support helping even further to reduce issues such as input latency or the delay between a command and its effect appearing on the display, and screen tearing. The Samsung Odyssey G5 offers various connectivity and I/O options, including HDMI, DisplayPort, 3.5mm audio ports. There's also a USB Type-A service port for performing software upgrades using flash drives. It's worth mentioning that the G5's stand only comes with tilt (forward and backward) adjustment. However, you do get VESA compatibility for easy wall mounting. Pros: 1000R curved panel

HDR10 support

Windows 10 certification Cons: Can be adjusted for tilt only

Some screen flickering issues

Best curved Samsung Odyssey G5 Matches your eyes' field of view Thanks to its 1000R curved panel, the Samsung Odyssey G5 takes visual immersion to the next level. It also supports HDR10. $350 from Amazon

Best 4K: Acer Predator XB273K

Although there's no dearth of options when it comes to the best 4K monitors, the Acer Predator XB273K still manages to stand out from the crowd. Its 27-inch display sports a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels, giving you four times sharper visuals on FHD screens. The IPS panel complies with VESA's DisplayHDR 400 standard and covers up to 90% of the DCI-P3 color space, which improves brightness and contrast levels and makes colors more accurate. As a gaming monitor, the XB273K comes with NVIDIA G-Sync support and a 1ms response time, both of which work in conjunction with its 144Hz refresh rate to give you a smooth gaming experience. You can also use the Predator GameView on-screen menu to fine-tune picture quality. For connectivity and I/O, Acer Predator XB273K features HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 (both upstream and downstream) ports. You also get two DisplayPort cables and a USB 3.0 cable in the box. Another interesting addition is an integrated Shade Shield that prevents external lighting from obscuring the on-screen content. Pros: 4K resolution

"Shade Shield" blocks external lighting

Refresh rate can be overclocked to 280Hz Cons: Somewhat chunky

Input switching can be frustrating

Best 4K Acer Predator XB273K For the pixel peepers out there The Acer Predator XB273K's 4K screen is perfect for anyone who likes to enjoy high-definition content in all its glory. $630 from Amazon

$700 at Walmart

Best budget: Dell S2421HGF

Want the best 144Hz monitor that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? Say hello to Dell's S2421HGF. With a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, its 23.8-inch FHD display is bordered by a slim three-sided bezel that not only looks great, but helps in reducing the device's overall dimensions as well. The panel's 144Hz refresh rate is complemented by a 1ms response time, and you also get NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility for your favorite graphics cards. The S2421HGF comes with several gaming-centric features (e.g., FPS counter, user-defined display profiles) that can be easily accessed via an intuitive joystick and shortcut buttons located on the back of the monitor. Despite its affordable price, the Dell S2421HGF includes all essential connectivity and I/O options like HDMI, DisplayPort, and 3.5mm audio ports. It's also backed by Dell's Premium Panel Guarantee, which allows for a free panel replacement (within the warranty period) even if it has one bright pixel. Pros: Reasonable price

NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support

Free panel replacement Cons: TN panel

Display needs a lot of calibration

Best budget Dell S2421HGF Lots of features for a little money The Dell S2421HGF offers a 144Hz display and compatibility with NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards, all at an affordable price. $158 from Amazon

Best ultrawide: AOC CU34G2X

AOC's CU34G2X is hands down one of the best ultrawide monitors currently available in the market. Its 34-inch QHD display boasts a resolution of 3440x1440 pixels and a 21:9 aspect ratio, giving you ample visual real estate for everything from side-by-side multitasking to widescreen gaming. With its 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, the 1500R curved panel lets you enjoy games without any motion blur or ghosting (i.e., after-effect of a fast-moving image still being visible after it's no longer displayed) issues, and there's Adaptive Sync support included in the mix as well. Thanks to an all-black matte finish and red accents on its back panel and stand, the monitor also looks quite good. Speaking of the stand, it comes with tilt, swivel, and height adjustment. Wall mounting isn't a problem either since the monitor is VESA compatible. The AOC CU34G2X features HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-A, and 3.5mm audio ports as connectivity and I/O options. You also get a DisplayPort cable and an HDMI cable in the box. Pros: Expansive curved screen

Stylish design with red accents

DisplayPort and HDMI cables included Cons: Buggy firmware

Viewing angles aren't the best

Best ultrawide AOC CU34G2X Forget dual-monitor setups and get this Sporting an ultrawide panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio, the AOC CU34G2X is ideal for things like side-by-side multitasking. $431 from Amazon

Best for multimedia consumption: BenQ EX2780Q

If you often use your computer for watching movies and listening to music, you're going to love the BenQ EX2780Q. Packing a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio, its 27-inch QHD display is perfect for high-definition streaming video content and games. The 144Hz panel also uses BenQ's HDRi technology and a built-in brightness sensor to automatically adjust HDR settings, resulting in better contrast levels and vibrant colors. However, what really makes the EX2780Q stand out is its amazing audio quality. Featuring 2W stereo speakers and a 5W subwoofer, the monitor's integrated 2.1 channel audio system delivers powerful yet balanced sound that's much better than what you'd get from small speakers of other monitors. You also get five custom sound modes to choose from. As far as connectivity and I/O are concerned, the BenQ EX2780Q offers HDMI, DisplayPort, 3.5mm audio, and USB Type-C ports that can be used for power and data transfer. Other noteworthy additions are FreeSync support and three ways, including a dedicated remote control and volume control dial to manage the monitor's settings. Pros: Built-in 2.1 channel audio system

Dedicated remote control

USB Type-C port Cons: Non-HDR content looks washed out

Limited adjustment options