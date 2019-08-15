Ben Irving, the lead producer on Anthem, is leaving BioWare. The news was announced by Irving on Twitter earlier today. He wrote on Twitter that "After 8 amazing years at BioWare I have made the decision to move on and have accepted an exciting opportunity at another gaming company." You can see Ben's initial post on Twitter below:

(1/3) After 8 amazing years at BioWare I have made the decision to move on and have accepted an exciting opportunity at another gaming company. Since the first time I played Baldurs Gate many many years ago, BioWare was the dream place I always wanted to work.

Irving continues by saying that "I will forever be grateful to all the people who gave me the chance to work on great products with amazing people. I believe Anthem has a bright future - there is a great team working on it and I look forward to following its progress (and playing it!) from the sidelines."

Irving was active in the Anthem community, frequently talking with fans of the game on Reddit and trying to give transparent roadmaps about what was coming for the game in the future. Anthem has by all accounts had an extremely rough development, with many changed goals and delays in content even after release. Recently, the Cataclysm update was finally released, which brought a major event and several changes to how loot works in the game.

We wish Irving the best wherever he's working now and hope to learn more about his new role and where he'll be working in the near future.