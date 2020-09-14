Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the best-selling games, game consoles and accessories across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for total worldwide sales, it does provide a nice look at one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, a fantastic analyst for NPD, has shared the results for August 2020.

For August, Madden NFL 21 was the best-selling game overall and is now the sixth best-selling game of the year so far. PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima fell to the #4 spot, while Nintendo has 10 exclusive games in the top 20 for the month, which is truly impressive. The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of the month and helped set a record for the highest August hardware sales in U.S. history. The DualShock 4 was the best-selling accessory of the month, while the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is the best-selling accessory of the year overall.

Remember that Video Game Software has been reclassified as Video Game Content, which includes game sales, DLC and microtransactions. It's also important to remember that NPD is based on dollar sales, not units sold. Additionally, Take-Two is not sharing digital sales for some games, which is why Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 are not listed.

Here are the August 2020 results:

Total sales: $3.33 billion, up 37% year-over-year.

Video game content: $2.94 billion, up 37% year-over-year.

Video game hardware: $229 million, up 37% year-over-year.

Video game accessories: $166 million, up 42% year-over-year.

August 2020 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

Madden NFL 21 UFC 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Ghost of Tsushima Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Ring Fit Adventure Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Paper Mario: The Origami King* Mortal Kombat 11 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* The Last of Us Part 2 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition PGA Tour 2K21 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Super Mario Party* Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Super Mario Odyssey* Final Fantasy 7 Remake Luigi's Mansion 3

*Digital sales are not included

August 2020 NPD Here are the best-selling games of August 2020 by platform:

August 2020 NPD PlayStation 4

Madden NFL 21 Ghost of Tsushima UFC 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare The Last of Us Part 2 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Final Fantasy 7 Remake MLB: The Show 20 Marvel's Spider-Man PGA Tour 2K21

August 2020 NPD Xbox One

Madden NFL 21 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare UFC 4 Forza Horizon 4 Minecraft: Xbox One Edition Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Grounded PGA Tour 2K21 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Mortal Kombat 11

August 2020 NPD Nintendo Switch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Ring Fit Adventure Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Paper Mario: The Origami King* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Mario Party* Super Mario Odyssey Luigi's Mansion 3

Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons* The Last of Us Part 2 Final Fantasy 7 Remake Ghost of Tsushima Madden NFL 21 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot MLB: The Show 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mortal Kombat 11

That's all for this month's report. As always, you can check Mat Piscatella's thread for more information, or compare these results with the previous month's sales. It'll be interesting to see what happens in the buildup to the next generation, as the PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S arrive this holiday.