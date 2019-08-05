Another month, another security patch.

On August 5, 2019, Google published details for the latest August 2019 Android Security Bulletin. The update has two build dates, including 8/1 and 8/5.

You'll find the usual array of vulnerability fixes, including updates to the framework, media framework, system, Android runtime, and Qualcomm components.

Looking specifically at updates coming for Pixel devices with this month's patch, Google's added improvements for "Saved WiFi network configuration" and "WiFi CaptivePortalLogin stability" across the entire Pixel family. For the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, you'll also find improvements for sleep mode.

The August 2019 patch is rolling out now for Pixel devices, in addition to the aging Essential Phone.