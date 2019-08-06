On August 6, AT&T announced that it has started its 5G service in parts of New York City. As with other cities where the carrier has launched its "5G+" service, only business users will be able to enjoy the significantly faster speeds and lower latency over 5G millimeter wave.

As a densely-populated, global business and entertainment hub, New York City stands to benefit greatly from having access to 5G, and we've been eager to introduce the service here. While our initial availability in NYC is a limited introduction at launch, we're committed to working closely with the City to extend coverage to more neighborhoods throughout the five boroughs.

An AT&T spokesperson told CNET that the carrier's 5G+ service will initially be available in parts "near and around East Village, Greenwich Village, and Gramercy Park." With the addition of New York City, AT&T now offers its 5G network in 21 cities across the U.S., putting it well ahead of its rivals.

Verizon currently offers 5G services in only nine cities. T-Mobile has deployed its 5G network in six cities, while Sprint's network is available in five. However, unlike AT&T, its rival carriers are offering 5G services to consumers as well.

AT&T is expected to provide nationwide 5G coverage by mid-2020 on its sub-6 spectrum. If you are an AT&T business customer, you can access the carrier's 5G+ network starting today using a Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on the business unlimited preferred plan. Later in the year, however, AT&T plans to offer more 5G devices, including the LG V50 ThinQ 5G.