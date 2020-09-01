What you need to know
- AT&T was reportedly interested in selling Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment earlier this year.
- According to Bloomberg, the company has backed off from the sale for now.
- Two new games from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment were recently revealed.
Earlier this year, reports broke that Warner Bros. parent company AT&T was looking to sell Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, which consists of studios like NetherRealm Games, Rocksteady Games, Monolith Productions and several others. The sale was reportedly for a price between $2 billion to 4 billion, with Activision-Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Microsoft and Take-Two Interactive all interested.
Now, according to Bloomberg, the sale is no longer happening. Bloomberg reports that AT&T "balked given the business's growth potential" as the company underwent a leadership change in July. Amidst layoffs and a reorganization in August, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar noted that the WB Games unit was being kept as part of the Studios and Networks group.
WB Games recently unveiled two big games from its teams of studios: Warner Bros. Montreal's Gotham Knights and Rocksteady Games' Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Gotham Knights is an action-RPG focused on the Bat-Family and is scheduled to release at some point in 2021 on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, PS4 and PS5, while Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a four-player co-op title coming in 2022.
