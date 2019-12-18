Over the years, we've all been bombarded by the non-stop ringing of our phones due to robocalls. In November alone, 5.6 billion robocalls were made in the U.S. I myself receive nearly four-six robocalls per day, and finally, carriers and the U.S. government are stepping in to do something about it.

Starting December 18, AT&T is rolling out call validation displays that use the SHAKEN/STIR standards to validate the number calling you. This will help combat a common strategy used by scammers who spoof phone numbers masking their real number. Unfortunately, this will not put a stop to all those robocalls, but it will at least give you some peace of mind knowing whether the unknown caller is using a validated number or not.

The call validation display is part of AT&T Call Protect and is rolling out automatically to most Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and LG V40 users. If you own one of these devices on AT&T and you're not already seeing the validation screen, then you can download the AT&T Call Protect app and enable it from the account settings located in myAT&T.