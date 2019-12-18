What you need to know
- AT&T is rolling out call validation screens based on the SHAKEN/STIR protocol.
- It is part of AT&T Call Protect and is only available for the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, LG V40, and AT&T Phone digital home phone users at this time.
- AT&T is planning on expanding call validation display to more mobile devices in 2020.
Over the years, we've all been bombarded by the non-stop ringing of our phones due to robocalls. In November alone, 5.6 billion robocalls were made in the U.S. I myself receive nearly four-six robocalls per day, and finally, carriers and the U.S. government are stepping in to do something about it.
Starting December 18, AT&T is rolling out call validation displays that use the SHAKEN/STIR standards to validate the number calling you. This will help combat a common strategy used by scammers who spoof phone numbers masking their real number. Unfortunately, this will not put a stop to all those robocalls, but it will at least give you some peace of mind knowing whether the unknown caller is using a validated number or not.
The call validation display is part of AT&T Call Protect and is rolling out automatically to most Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and LG V40 users. If you own one of these devices on AT&T and you're not already seeing the validation screen, then you can download the AT&T Call Protect app and enable it from the account settings located in myAT&T.
AT&T Phone digital home phone users are also eligible for call validation display and can enable it under account settings in myAT&T. If you don't have any of the above devices, then you're out of luck for now. However, AT&T has stated that it will begin expanding it to more mobile devices next year.
Just remember, even if the number is validated, it doesn't guarantee that the caller won't try to take advantage of you. That's why AT&T still recommends that you always use your best judgment when answering a call, regardless of the number being validated or not. Also, calls that are not marked as validated can still be legitimate, so again, use your best judgment regardless of the validation status when answering calls.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Secure your Ring account by enabling two-factor authentication
Smart doorbells and cameras are a great way to add a sense of security to your home ... until they become a backdoor for unwanted virtual intruders. Keep them out with two-factor authentication.
Hulu adding voice controls using Google Assistant speakers and displays
Hulu is finally adding voice controls using Google Assistant speakers and smart displays. The new feature will roll out over the next few days and you'll be able to start videos on your Chromecast-enabled devices with a simple voice command.
Google joins others to help develop a smart home connectivity standard
The world of smart home setups should get a little less complicated assuming Apple, Amazon, Google, and others get their wish.
These accessories complete your Chromebook perfectly
Your Chromebook is a productivity machine, and staying productive wherever you are also means having the right accessories to complete the experience.