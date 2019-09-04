ASUS is kicking off IFA 2019 with some new products, one of which is a smartwatch packed with health sensors. The brand new ASUS VivoWatch SP comes loaded with the usual heart-rate sensor and GPS, but what really makes it stand out are the ECG and PPG sensors.

Much like the Apple Watch, the ECG sensor in the VivoWatch SP will help monitor your heart health. However, to be considered a medical device, it must first undergo certification from the FDA in the U.S. When talking to Android Authority, ASUS said it had submitted an application to the FDA and expects to be approved in November or January at the latest.

Another trick the VivoWatch SP has up its sleeves is the ability to monitor your blood pressure. This handy feature comes from the PPG sensor, but it will only be available in certain countries. Not only will you be able to monitor your heart rate and blood pressure, but thanks to the Pulse XO sensor, you'll also be able to monitor the amount of oxygen in your body.

While all of these sensors will be perfect for keeping an eye on your everyday health, the VivoWatch SP is also made for sport. It features GPS to track your runs, an altimeter to track your altitude, and it is rated for 5ATM water resistance so you can even wear it when you swim.

Along with the watch, you'll also use the ASUS HealthConnect app on your phone, which will help you keep track of your exercise, sleeping, stress levels, and health, while providing personalized health recommendations using its HealthAI algorithm.

The ASUS VivoWatch SP has a lot of impressive sensors, but one of its best features has to be the two weeks of battery life. According to ASUS, the watch will be able to last up to 14 days on a single charge. Without having to constantly charge your watch, it will make monitoring your health a lot easier and more consistent.

There has been no word which countries ASUS's new smartwatch will be released or how much it'll cost. All we know for now is that the VivoWatch SP will be launching in Q4 of 2019, but more details will surely be revealed as the launch date gets closer.

10 Best Fitness Trackers in 2019