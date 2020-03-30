Planet Computers today launched its third project on Indiegogo, called Astro Slide. The Astro Slide is a 5G-enabled smartphone that it claims is the "most powerful 5G smartphone and pocket computer hybrid" yet. The device's headline feature is its slide-out full physical QWERTY keyboard, which, the company claims, makes the phone a "true all-in-one replacement for both your smartphone and your laptop."

The Astro Slide 5G Transformer sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display and is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1000 chipset. Sadly, however, the rest of its specs sheet isn't all that impressive. The phone comes with "only" 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB internal storage, 4000mAAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, two USB Type-C ports, stereo speakers, and a headphone jack. In the camera department, it offers a single 48MP camera on the back, while for selfies you get a 5MP snapper.

On the software front, the Astro Slide runs Android 10, but Planet Computers says it will add support for Linux-based operating systems with a multi-boot option in the future. The phone is expected to begin shipping in March 2021. While the phone's full price tag is $911, you can now place an order for one for $491 as part of the Indiegogo campaign. The Indiegogo campaign has already reached 162% of its $200,000 goal at the time of publishing this article, with 40 days remaining.