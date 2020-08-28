What you need to know
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla received a developer walkthrough with a new look at the Black Shuck.
- This is only one of many myths and fables we may come across in the game.
- It is set to release on November 17, 2020.
During the Future Games Show as part of Gamescom 2020, Ubisoft released a new developer walkthrough of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This video gave us a look at some of the myths that pervaded the time such as the Black Shuck, a large ghostly wolf in English folklore that was said to roam East Anglia.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is supposed to be more "grounded" than Odyssey was when it comes to its myths and legends, but that doesn't mean that Ubisoft can't play around with them. As we've seen in previous gameplay videos, Eivor will at times battle ghostly apparitions with otherworldly powers, this being chalked up to Eivor being affected by toxins in the air and hallucinating. And we can't forget that in the initial reveal trailer for Valhalla we see a figure who is supposedly Odin.
Back in June, Assassin's Creed Valhalla Creative Director Ashraf Ismail stepped down from the project following claims of misconduct and infidelity. Ubisoft subsequently fired him two weeks ago following an investigation by an external firm.
Players can explore England and Norway during the Dark Ages when Assassin's Creed Valhalla releases on November 17, 2020 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC. It supports Xbox Smart Delivery, so one purchase gets you the game on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
Viking raids
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Conquer new lands for glory and honor
After endless wars ravage Norway and resources are scarce, you'll lead your clan to the shores of England in the hopes of finding a new home. But not everyone is keen on having Vikings around, and King Alfred of Wessex will do all he can to keep you from settling.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
