Assassin's Creed Valhalla is almost here and the developers at Ubisoft have shared more about the kinds of post-launch content that players can expect. There's a whole host of extras coming, both paid and free for everyone.

For paid content, there's a new mission coming called The Legend of Beowulf. There's also two expansions planned: Wrath of the Druids coming in Spring 2021 and The Siege of Paris, coming in Summer 2021. More details can be found in the new post-launch trailer below.