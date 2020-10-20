What you need to know
- Ubisoft has shared more details on what kinds of Assassin's Creed Valhalla post-launch content players can expect.
- There'll be a mission called The Legend of Beowulf, as well as two expansions: Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris.
- There's also new free content coming such as new modes, settlement add-ons and more.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release on November 10.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is almost here and the developers at Ubisoft have shared more about the kinds of post-launch content that players can expect. There's a whole host of extras coming, both paid and free for everyone.
For paid content, there's a new mission coming called The Legend of Beowulf. There's also two expansions planned: Wrath of the Druids coming in Spring 2021 and The Siege of Paris, coming in Summer 2021. More details can be found in the new post-launch trailer below.
Here's the full list of everything being planned for Season One, which is coming for all players:
- A new settlement area, allowing players to continue to grow and evolve their settlement.
- A traditional Viking Festival, the Yule Festival, for players to experience in their settlement.
- A new game mode: the River Raids. Building on Valhalla's core raiding mechanic, the mode will deliver a dynamic, challenging, and highly replayable raid experience.
- The addition of the Ranks for Jomsviking: in Assassin's Creed Valhalla players can create a lieutenant to be part of their raiding crew, but also recruit some from their friends and the community. In Season 1, players will see an update to the Jomsviking feature that will allow their Jomsviking to earn XP and rank up. The higher the rank of the lieutenant, the more silver players will earn when recruited by other players.
- Season 1 and subsequent seasons will also come with new player skills and abilities; weapons and gear; and cosmetic items for the settlement, longship, horse, and raven.
Season One's content will conclude in March 2021, at which point Season Two will begin. There will also be a Discovery Tour mode coming at a later date.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release on November 10 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS4 and Stadia. The PS5 version will be released on November 12, while the Amazon Luna version is launching at a later date. The game runs at 4K 60 FPS on Xbox Series X.
Viking raids
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Conquer new lands for glory and honor
After endless wars ravage Norway and resources are scarce, you'll lead your clan to the shores of England in the hopes of finding a new home. But not everyone is keen on having Vikings around, and King Alfred of Wessex will do all he can to keep you from settling.
