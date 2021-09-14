Three more games have been added to the Stadia store alongside a free multiplayer demo and discounts on several games, Google announced in a blog post today.

The first game added to the Stadia store today is Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. Ubisoft's sea-faring chapter of the Assassin's Creed franchise originally released in 2013 and can now be purchased from the Stadia store for $30. The second game is THQ Nordic's Darksiders III and the 2018 single-player action RPG can be bought in the store for $30 with a Stadia Pro subscription or $40 without.

The final game added to the Stadia store today is Merek's Market, a game about managing a medieval shop. The Stadia Makers-developed game can be played in single-player or local co-op and can be purchased for $20.

Stadia players can also try out a free online co-op multiplayer demo of From Space, the spiritual successor to It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains, starting today. The top-down shooter is scheduled to launch in Q1 2022.

The Stadia Store features several discounts for the next two weeks with Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition, one of the best Stadia games, and its expansions on sale until September 20. Publisher THQ Nordic is also celebrating its 10th anniversary with a sale on these Stadia games until September 28: Chronos: Before the Ashes, Darksiders Genesis, Destroy All Humans!, Monster Jam Steel Titans, Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated.