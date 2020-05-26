What you need to know
- ARM has introduced its latest mobile solutions aimed at next-generation flagship smartphones.
- The new Cortex-A78 CPU brings a 20% performance increase over Cortex-A77 based devices.
- ARM's new Mali-G78 promises 'game-changing' graphics, with a claimed 25% improvement in performance.
ARM today unveiled its next-generation mobile computing solution, including two new high-performance CPU core designs and a Valhall-based GPU (via AnandTech).
ARM's new Cortex-A78 is designed for high-end devices and promises to deliver a 20% improvement in sustained performance over the Cortex-A77 within the same mobile thermal power envelope. Along with higher performance, the new Cortex-A78 CPU core design is claimed to deliver impressive efficiency improvements as well. ARM claims the Cortex-A78 can provide up to 50% energy savings over devices from 2019 at the same performance as Cortex-A77. What's more, the Cortex-A78 is 5% smaller, which will help free up space inside smartphones for other components.
ARM has also introduced a new Cortex-X custom program, which will allow partners to shape a Cortex CPU product for specific use cases. The first CPU designed as part of the Cortex-X program is the Cortex-X1 CPU, which brings a 30% increase in peak performance over the current Cortex-A77 CPU. When compared to the new Cortex-A78, the ARM Cortex-X1 offers 22% higher integer (single-thread) performance.
ARM's latest Valhall-based GPU for flagship smartphones is the Mali-G78. The company claims the GPU will deliver a 25% increase in graphics performance compared to the current Mali-G77. It supports up to 24 cores and is said to have 10% better energy efficiency to enable longer battery life. In addition to the Mali-G78, ARM has announced a new GPU for mid-range smartphones as well, the Mali-G68. ARM says it offers all the key features of the Mali-G78, but supports 6 cores instead of 24.
Finally, there's the new Ethos-N78 neural processing unit (NPU), which provides up to 30% higher area efficiency and 2x peak performance compared to the first-gen Ethos-N77 NPU.
Google may ditch Qualcomm and use its own chipsets in Pixel phones in 2021
OnePlus confirms it's going to make cheap Android phones again
It's been a while since we had a genuinely cheap OnePlus phone. Thankfully, it looks like that'll be changing real soon.
Do you wish companies would stop re-designing their phones every year?
The Android phone market is crowded with choice, and with new models seeing fresh designs every single year, it can be difficult to keep up with everything. Do you wish companies kept the same design around for longer than a year at a time?
Apple Glass is more Apple Watch than Google Glass — here's why
With no camera, no apps of its own, and an inability to work with sunglasses Apple Glass will still be a smash hit because its from Apple. But could they actually be useful, too?
Ditch the cable and go wireless with these charging pads and stands
Charging with a cable is faster, but a wireless charger is much more convenient. These are the best you can buy, whether you want a pad, a stand, or a multi-device charger.