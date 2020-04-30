What you need to know Arizona Sunshine is a critically-acclaimed virtual reality game.

It just got its final expansion called The Damned on Oculus Quest.

The expansion is cross-buy, so you own it on the Oculus Rift, too.

You can purchase Arizona Sunshine for $40 on the Oculus Store.

Arizona Sunshine is an incredibly popular virtual reality (VR) shooter that puts you dead center of a zombie apocalypse. A day ago, the game got its final expansion called The Damned. According to the team, The Damned precedes the events of the main story, sending you and a team of American Special Forces to reactivate the generators of a massive hydroelectric dam to restore power to the military's nuclear missile systems.

As expected, events don't go according to plan and you have to slaughter legions of zombies to do what you have to do. The Damned is just as good as the Dead Man content that hit Oculus Quest a few weeks ago. Both offer desperate struggles and are a nice change of pace from the main story in my opinion. The Damned also ties into Dead Man because Dead Man wanted you to take control of a missile base, while The Damned wants you to reactivate power to the missile system. Sign up for ExpressVPN today and save 49% While Arizona Sunshine on Quest doesn't look as good as the main version available on PC VR systems, it's still really nice. Due to the standalone nature of the Quest, some cutbacks had to be made. However, I don't think they detract from the overall feel of the game. Arizona Sunshine is just as great on Quest as it is on PC VR.

I'm one of those people who has a problem with motion sickness in many VR games. However, Arizona Sunshine's ability to let you teleport to where you have to go is a welcome addition. While many VR games include this feature, many don't and unfortunately, I have to delete them. Arizona Sunshine is a comfortable experience even when you're standing still. I didn't experience any problems with the controls and frame rate. Overall, I have to say that Arizona Sunshine is an excellent package on Quest. I didn't expect it to be this good because not only does it push storytelling, but it also push gameplay on the standalone VR headset. You can download Dead Man for $5 and The Damned for another $5 on the Oculus Store if you want to continue your zombie apocalypse experience. Arizona Sunshine is currently available on almost all VR headsets. Vertigo Games is currently working on a game called "After the Fall" which is another spin on the zombie apocalypse genre. It's expected to launch in 2020.

Arizona Sunshine Kill all zombies Set in a Western-styled VR apocalypse, this game has a campaign, co-op, and horde modes that set ou against vicious zombies. $40 at Oculus Store