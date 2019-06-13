Arizona Sunshine is one of the best VR games around. The frantic gameplay and the tension of always having to be on guard from the undead make the game extremely tense and action-packed. The whole point of VR is to elevate your normal gameplay experience beyond what a flat screen is capable of and Arizona Sunshine offers that in spades.

This new DLC, called The Damned, adds a whole new level of fear to the undead adventure by adding the sensations of claustrophobia and vertigo. If you are a fraidy cat like me, this should be an interesting experience for you.

What's the story?

The Damned is a sort of prequel to a prequel. Based before the last expansion, Dead Man, the Damned has you and your team of special forces soldiers try to restore power to the nearby military base by retaking a nearby dam from the army of zombies that infest the area. If you can do this then the DLC that came before can happen and you can set off some bombs to clear out some zombies.

The dam in question — it's totally not Hoover Dam, honest — is enormous and a visitors attraction so it's full of the undead. As normally happens in these kinds of game, you get separated from the rest of your team and you have to face the horde alone.

What can I expect from the Damned?