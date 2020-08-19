Galaxy Z Fold 2Source: Samsung

Now that reviews of the Galaxy Note 20 are live, everyone across the internet is getting a feel for whether or not it'll be a good purchase for them.

The Note 20 Ultra is a darn good phone, but with an incredibly high price and no must-have features compared to other flagships that are out there, it may be a tough sell for some folks. This is made even more true when you consider that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also coming out soon.

Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020

What we've seen so far of the Z Fold 2 is seriously impressive, and compared to the Note 20 Ultra, will be a much more exciting phone. Some of our AC forum members recently shared their thoughts on the upcoming foldable, saying:

Victor Hernandez Jr

I am currently one, wasn't impressed with the note 20. who else held out?

Reply
Notefan161

If it had the S pen and updated cameras I would have been tempted.

Reply
KupKrazy

I sure as hell hope that the unfounded rumors or thoughts out there about the fold replacing the note never come true. I can't go to a plastic screen and as long as they have a plastic screen, they won't have a stylus as it'll dig into the screen. I just don't need something folding as my daily driver. If that was the case, I'd probably opt for the Surface Duo instead where they can manage two...

Reply
criminal_bg

i'm not sold on the foldables yet. the new Fold 2 does look good without the big bezel inside, and the Z fold is nice, but nooo not gonna be on the folding train soon.

Reply

What about you? Are you skipping the Galaxy Note 20 for the Z Fold 2?

Join the conversation in the forums!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.