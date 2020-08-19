Now that reviews of the Galaxy Note 20 are live, everyone across the internet is getting a feel for whether or not it'll be a good purchase for them.

The Note 20 Ultra is a darn good phone, but with an incredibly high price and no must-have features compared to other flagships that are out there, it may be a tough sell for some folks. This is made even more true when you consider that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also coming out soon.

What we've seen so far of the Z Fold 2 is seriously impressive, and compared to the Note 20 Ultra, will be a much more exciting phone. Some of our AC forum members recently shared their thoughts on the upcoming foldable, saying:

What about you? Are you skipping the Galaxy Note 20 for the Z Fold 2?

Join the conversation in the forums!