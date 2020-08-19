Now that reviews of the Galaxy Note 20 are live, everyone across the internet is getting a feel for whether or not it'll be a good purchase for them.
The Note 20 Ultra is a darn good phone, but with an incredibly high price and no must-have features compared to other flagships that are out there, it may be a tough sell for some folks. This is made even more true when you consider that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also coming out soon.
What we've seen so far of the Z Fold 2 is seriously impressive, and compared to the Note 20 Ultra, will be a much more exciting phone. Some of our AC forum members recently shared their thoughts on the upcoming foldable, saying:
What about you? Are you skipping the Galaxy Note 20 for the Z Fold 2?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Dual-SIM phones are amazing, but in the U.S., carriers hate them
You might need or want a dual-SIM phone, but in the United States, they are pretty rare. Here's why.
Wear OS has gotten so much wrong, but it's still my favorite for one reason
Android watches have been the butt of the wearable world for too long, but I'd come back to one in a heartbeat if they got their act together. Why am I willing to forgive years of bumbling? Notifications are king, and Wear OS does them better than anyone else.
Bluetooth headphones — why some are terrible and others sound amazing
Wireless audio tech has caught up with wired, for the most part. You just need to know what you're looking at to pick what's best for you!
Keep your Note 20 shatter-free with these screen protectors
The display on the Galaxy Note 20 is great for movies, games, and more, but it's at risk of being damaged without a screen protector. Here are the best ones we recommend buying.