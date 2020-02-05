BlackBerry KEY2 LESource: Android Central

If you are a BlackBerry fan, this likely hasn't been the best week for you. On February 3, TCL Communication announced that it no longer had the rights to create/sell Android phones with the BlackBerry Mobile branding.

In other words, BlackBerry smartphones are dead...again.

The TCL-led BlackBerry resulted in some pretty interesting phones, namely the KEYone and KEY2. Unfortunately, while they were certainly cool from a nostalgia point of view, they apparently didn't perform well enough to warrant additional handsets. Commenting on this news, here's what some of our AC forum members said.

Golfdriver97

Is it sad? Yes. Surprising? Actually I'm more surprised this lasted as long as it has. The writing has been on the wall for a few years now.

Reply
Laura Knotek

It is sad, but the only surprise to me is that they actually announced it. I thought they'd just let it fade away.

Reply
TgeekB

Anyone who is shocked about this has been living under a rock. Like you said Laura, I’m surprised there was an announcement. It’s not like more than a few scattered people use them any more.

Reply
dangerousfen

I'm still amazed at some of the comments on crackberry today. Some still don't get it do they.

Reply

What about you? Are you sad that BlackBerry Mobile is no longer making phones?

Join the conversation in the forums!