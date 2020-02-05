If you are a BlackBerry fan, this likely hasn't been the best week for you. On February 3, TCL Communication announced that it no longer had the rights to create/sell Android phones with the BlackBerry Mobile branding.

In other words, BlackBerry smartphones are dead...again.

The TCL-led BlackBerry resulted in some pretty interesting phones, namely the KEYone and KEY2. Unfortunately, while they were certainly cool from a nostalgia point of view, they apparently didn't perform well enough to warrant additional handsets. Commenting on this news, here's what some of our AC forum members said.

What about you? Are you sad that BlackBerry Mobile is no longer making phones?

