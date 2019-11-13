The mobile tech space is filled with all sorts of passionate users, and sometimes, this can result in loyalty to one company over another. This usually takes the shape of the endless Android vs. iOS debate, but even with just the Android ecosystem, some people get attached to one company over the other.
There are die-hard Samsung fans, people that swear by Google's Pixel lineup, OnePlus fanatics, etc.
Looking through the AC forums, some of our members recently got to talking about this very topic.
What about you? Are you loyal to a specific phone company?
