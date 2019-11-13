Google Pixel 4 XL, Galaxy S10+ and OnePlus 7 ProSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

The mobile tech space is filled with all sorts of passionate users, and sometimes, this can result in loyalty to one company over another. This usually takes the shape of the endless Android vs. iOS debate, but even with just the Android ecosystem, some people get attached to one company over the other.

There are die-hard Samsung fans, people that swear by Google's Pixel lineup, OnePlus fanatics, etc.

Looking through the AC forums, some of our members recently got to talking about this very topic.

Bradley 3

As a note user since the 4 I just can seem to think how much of a huge adjustment not haying the s pen that's been apart of my mobile expirence. I'm thinking of buying a iPhone pro and have both so I can take advantage of both systems . Any people who are very loyal to their favorite phone company and series of devices stick with the

Reply
mojook

If I switch away from the Note , it would be to another Android device. I have no interest in the Apple ecosystem, though I haven't used it in years. Nothing against the Apple device, just the ecosystem didn't jive with me then and that's been enough to keep me away since.

Reply
SKalber

I agree with Mojook, I am the same way. I like Android and specifically Samsung. I have had the Note 2,3,5,8 and now 10+. I am a Samsung fan in general as I also have Galaxy Buds a Tab S3, 2 Samsung monitors and a Samsung refrigerator that I love!!!

Reply
pool_shark

I'm not loyal to any brand because they aren't loyal to me. If something comes up that's better than what I"ve had the past 2 or so years then I would buy it. The only way I would use two phones is if the job forced me to do so.

Reply

What about you? Are you loyal to a specific phone company?

Join the conversation in the forums!