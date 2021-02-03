One of the biggest selling points of the Galaxy S21 series is the camera experience. The S21 and S21+ offer subtle improvements over the same camera package we got on the S20 last year, and with the S21 Ultra, Samsung's gone all-out and delivered one of the best mobile photography solutions we've ever seen.

If you take one look at our Galaxy S21 review and Galaxy S21 Ultra review, you'll see just how good the end results really are. From sharp detail, ample shooting modes, and a ton more, there's plenty to like.

A few of our AC forum members have also been sharing their thoughts on the S21's camera capabilities, saying:

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you impressed with the Galaxy S21's camera performance?

