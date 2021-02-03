Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S21 UltraSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

One of the biggest selling points of the Galaxy S21 series is the camera experience. The S21 and S21+ offer subtle improvements over the same camera package we got on the S20 last year, and with the S21 Ultra, Samsung's gone all-out and delivered one of the best mobile photography solutions we've ever seen.

If you take one look at our Galaxy S21 review and Galaxy S21 Ultra review, you'll see just how good the end results really are. From sharp detail, ample shooting modes, and a ton more, there's plenty to like.

A few of our AC forum members have also been sharing their thoughts on the S21's camera capabilities, saying:

azdmelani

Wanted to show a camera comparison between the same meal taken on my S20 ultra vs S21 ultra. Totally night and day with the auto focus. Will have to play with the settings a bit but love the camera

Morty2264

Uh, WOW! What an enormous difference!

bchain996

This phone is awesome! Camera is pretty much on par with my iphone 12 and 4a 5g

Ragnarianrok

I feel like a lot of the pictures I'm taking are still a little overexposed. Not sure why... Like they need more contrast. Am I the only one? S21+

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you impressed with the Galaxy S21's camera performance?

Join the conversation in the forums!

