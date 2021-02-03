One of the biggest selling points of the Galaxy S21 series is the camera experience. The S21 and S21+ offer subtle improvements over the same camera package we got on the S20 last year, and with the S21 Ultra, Samsung's gone all-out and delivered one of the best mobile photography solutions we've ever seen.
If you take one look at our Galaxy S21 review and Galaxy S21 Ultra review, you'll see just how good the end results really are. From sharp detail, ample shooting modes, and a ton more, there's plenty to like.
A few of our AC forum members have also been sharing their thoughts on the S21's camera capabilities, saying:
Now, we want to hear from you — Are you impressed with the Galaxy S21's camera performance?
Join the conversation in the forums!
5 reasons why Diablo Immortal is way better than you thought
The Diablo Immortal Technical Alpha has come and gone, and while it wasn't widely available to all, we did learn some key takeaways from it that have us excited for the full game.
Review: The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is worth its high price
While premium Chromebooks tend to either be tanks that are rugged and well-spec’d without much style or slim ultrabooks that can’t stand the real world, Lenovo manages to balance both in the newest Chromebook to bear the ThinkPad name.
Alphabet presents Google Cloud sales for the first time and it's not great
Google's parent company, Alphabet, has just presented Q4 2020 earnings, which showed strong growth in ad revenue, but huge losses in Google Cloud.
These Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors will keep your display looking good
The Galaxy S21 family of devices has finally launched, which means its time to find some of the best accessories. After picking up a case, you're probably going to want to go ahead and snag a screen protector to provide some added protection over what Samsung has pre-installed on the device.