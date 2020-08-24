Last week, a news story popped up that was straight out of the early-2000s — BlackBerry is back!

A company by the name of OnwardMobility is working with BlackBerry to release BlackBerry-branded phones starting in 2021. Details on the phones are still very thin, but we know that at least one of them will have a physical keyboard and 5G.

We saw this attempt once before with TCL, but that partnership died just a few short years after it began. That's raised some concern as to whether or not this latest attempt will have any legs to stand on, resulting in some of the following comments from our AC forum members.

What about you? Are you excited for BlackBerry phones to return?