Samsung's Galaxy S20 has quite a lot going for it. The 120Hz AMOLED display is downright gorgeous, battery life is stellar, and the upgraded camera system is a joy to use.
The Galaxy S10 introduced in-screen fingerprint sensors for the first time on Samsung phones, and the same ultrasonic sensor made its way over to the S20 as well.
Looking through the AC forums, there are mixed feelings about how well the sensor performs on the S20.
What about you? Are you disappointed with the Galaxy S20's fingerprint sensor?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
