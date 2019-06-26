Best answer: No, unfortunately, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are not water or sweat resistant. If you need some quality headphones to take to the gym, then your better bet will be the Bose SoundSport Free.

Don't take a chance with these

While there are some who were hoping that Bose's latest noise-canceling headphones would be sweat or weather-proof, that's just not the case. The Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are great for just about any other situation, provided that you don't get stuck in a rainstorm.

That's not to say that they won't work fine for those who build up a sweat while doing some housework. However, we do not recommend taking these for a run around the neighborhood, let alone a full workout session at the gym.

A big reason why you may not want to even take a chance on using the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is due to the limitations in Bose's warranty. The company offers a 1-year limited warranty, but this does not cover any water or sweat damage. You'll have to shell out some more cash if the headphones stop working.

Look at the SoundSport Free

Bose has been expanding its lineup of headphones over the years and has recognized that there are folks who want workout-proof headphones. That's where the SoundSport Free headphones come into play with their IPX4 water resistance rating.

These headphones last for up to five hours before needing to reholster them in the included battery case. The case itself is said to provide up to two additional charges for a total of 15 hours between the earbuds and charging case. Plus, if you need to top off quickly, you can throw the SoundSport Free headphones in the charging case for 15 minutes and get up to 45 minutes of battery life.

Get the best headphones for your needs

While the Noise Cancelling 700 are great for just about every situation, you won't be able to use them at the gym or if there's a downpour. For those other cases, the SoundSport Free are fantastic and will give you up to 15 hours of battery life, while costing $200 less.