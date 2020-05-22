Every month, the NPD Group releases information on the top-selling games across all video game platforms in the United States. While it doesn't account for worldwide sales, it does provide a good look at one of the largest video game markets. Mat Piscatella, an analyst for NPD, has shared the results for April 2020, tracked from April 5 to May 2.

Spending hit a record high in the month of April 2020, with the sales of the Nintendo Switch breaking the record set by the Wii in 2008. Sales of Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 were up 160% year-over-year altogether. Final Fantasy 7 Remake makes its debut at #1 on the chart and is instantly the third best-selling game of 2020. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Animal Crossing: New Horizons also keep on going strong at #2 and #3 for the month respectively.

Like always, remember that NPD is based on dollar sales, not units sold.

Here are the April 2020 results:

Total sales: $1.467 billion, up 73% year-over-year.

Video games hardware: $420 million, up 163% year-over-year.

PC and video games software: $662 million, up 55% year-over-year.

April 2020 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons* NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V Resident Evil 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered MLB: The Show 20 Madden NFL 20 Red Dead Redemption II Just Dance 2020 FIFA 20 Mortal Kombat 11 Borderlands 3 Predator: Hunting Grounds Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Persona 5: Royal Need for Speed: Heat Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

*Does not include digital sales

**Does not include Steam sales

***Minecraft digital sales include Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but not other digital sales.

Here are the best-selling games of April 2020 by platform:

PlayStation 4

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Call of Duty: Modern Warfare NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V MLB: The Show 20 Resident Evil 3 Predator: Hunting Grounds Madden NFL 20 Persona 5: Royal Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition

Xbox One

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K20 Resident Evil 3 Madden NFL 20 Red Dead Redemption II Call of Duty: Black Ops III Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order FIFA 20

Nintendo Switch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Just Dance 2020 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Luigi's Mansion 3* Pokemon Sword* Trials of Mana Super Mario Party*

Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2020 in the U.S. so far:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Final Fantasy 7 Remake NBA 2K20 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot MLB: The Show 20 Grand Theft Auto V Resident Evil 3 Madden NFL 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*

That's all for the breakdown of this month's numbers. For more information, you can consult Mat Piscatella's thread right here. If you'd like details on last month's NPD breakdown, you can find that right here.