WhatsApp wants to make it easier to use Meta AI from your home screen

What you need to know

WhatsApp may be working on a new widget that brings Meta AI to your home screen, letting you chat with the AI or snap photos for instant AI analysis.

The widget, spotted in WhatsApp beta 2.25.1.27, comes in a 4x1 layout and joins other WhatsApp widgets like the 3x2 and 1x1 options.

You’ll need access to WhatsApp’s AI chat features to use it, and since Meta AI is still rolling out, it won’t be available to everyone right away.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a fresh widget that brings Meta AI right to your home screen and snaps photos for instant AI analysis, all in one spot.

The new widget, spotted in WhatsApp beta 2.25.1.27 by WABetaInfo, offers two handy features. You can tap the text field to chat directly with Meta AI or use the camera icon to snap a photo and send it for instant AI analysis or other tasks.

The widget, shown in a 4x1 grid layout, joins WhatsApp’s current 3x2 and 1x1 widgets.

The new Meta AI widget will be completely optional and will sit alongside WhatsApp’s existing widgets. Designed for convenience, it lets users chat with Meta AI straight from their home screen, skipping the need to open the app.

Another standout feature of the new widget is its ability to combine quick photo capture with direct Meta AI access. You'll presumably be able to edit images, analyze content, or even ask questions about a photo and get smart, context-aware answers.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

Just a heads-up, you’ll need access to WhatsApp’s AI chat features to use this widget. Since Meta AI is still being rolled out in stages and only available in certain territories, it won’t be available to everyone right away.

Right now, you can access a basic version of Meta AI through WhatsApp’s existing widgets, as noted by Android Police. However, these don’t offer the full features or smooth functionality expected from the new Meta AI widget in the works.

A big difference is that the current widgets don't have a camera shortcut for quick image capture and sharing for AI analysis, something the new widget will include.

A big difference is that the current widgets don’t have a camera shortcut for quick image capture and sharing for AI analysis, something the new widget will include. This shows just how much more seamless the upcoming widget is going to be.

Meta AI in WhatsApp brings a bunch of tools, all powered by Llama 3.1. It goes beyond basic chatbot features, offering a mode akin to Gemini Live meant for more lively and interactive chats. Plus, you can translate languages, summarize info, and even create images right within WhatsApp.