WhatsApp rolls out the ability to create polls in chats on desktop

What you need to know

WhatsApp has released its polling feature to desktop users.

You can now create polls within a group chat on the desktop version of the app.

WhatsApp allows you to add up to 12 options to a poll you create.

WhatsApp has seen numerous improvements over the past few months in a bid to keep pace with Telegram, and the latest feature to arrive is the ability to create polls within a chat on a desktop.

According to WABetaInfo (opens in new tab), the service has rolled out the new polling feature to its desktop client. The update is available both on the beta and stable channels of the app, meaning it is now live for everyone on every platform that WhatsApp reaches.

The capability was previously announced in conjunction with the rollout of the Communities feature to one of the best messaging apps, so the latest release is not unexpected. WhatsApp allows you to create up to 12 options for a poll you create. Once your poll has ended, you'll be able to view the results and see which group members voted for which option.

To get started, simply tap the paper clip button inside the compose bar and then choose "Poll." You can then type the question you want your colleagues to answer and add a few options as needed. When it's ready, simply tap the send button.

Prior to its desktop release, the feature was already available on Android and iOS, allowing users to easily take the pulse of group chat members. This is obviously a long-requested feature among users who often use WhatsApp to conduct polls on various sorts of topics.

But the Meta-owned platform is playing catch-up with Telegram on that front. This messaging service has long had a polling feature of its own, which you can even share. That said, WhatsApp's move should be a welcome development.

Most recently, WhatsApp tested the ability for you to link another phone or Android tablet to your primary WhatsApp account, which is one of the platform's most requested features.