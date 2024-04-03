Massive WhatsApp outage affects thousands, company acknowledges issue

What you need to know

WhatsApp Messenger has been down for most users worldwide since 2 p.m. ET today, and the company said it's working on fixing the issue.

Meta's outage page states that these disruptions were caused by an 'On-Premise' API issue that has also impacted Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Whatsapp Messenger is being restored slowly as users are now reporting connectivity.

WhatsApp Messenger is down for thousands of users on Wednesday, April 3, according to Reuters.

The outage, which began around 2 p.m. ET today, has impacted WhatsApp users worldwide. Users reported issues connecting to WhatsApp in several countries, with the app stuck on "connecting." For some, WhatsApp is allowing users to send messages. However, those messages aren't being delivered.

The official X account for the messaging app posted a message stating that its team is working on getting things back on track as soon as possible.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages and user reports, over 23,000 users reported an outage in the U.S. In comparison, data showed that more than 20,000 users in India, about 46,000 in the United Kingdom, and over 42,000 in Brazil have reported problems with the platform.

We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possibleApril 3, 2024 See more

Meta's outage page stated that the app is experiencing 'major disruptions' in service on 'On-Premise API.' This issue started at around 2:10 p.m. ET.

"Our engineering teams are investigating the issue. We will provide another update within 4 hours or sooner if additional information is available."

Some users have reported experiencing issues with Instagram and Facebook Messenger that began around the same time. Meta's outage page attributes these disruptions to the same ongoing issue.

For some lucky folks, the messaging app is back up and running, which means it is slowly being restored.