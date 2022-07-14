It looks like Twitter is down for pretty much everyone

Update (July 14, 9:15 am ET): Twitter appears to be back up and running just a few minutes after the outage was acknowledged by the service's support account.

Twitter appears to be down for many users across the globe.

When logging on through the web, you might be greeted with a "Something went wrong." message.

There are also users reporting the service not working on Down Detector.

It's not often that you wake up and find that one of the most popular social media platforms isn't working properly. Well, that's exactly what's happened with Twitter, as the service appears to be down for many users across the globe.

According to Downdetector, there are almost 5000 reports of the service being inaccessible. When trying to access to service on Chrome ourselves, we were met with a message stating "Something went wrong. Try reloading." Naturally, when clicking the "Retry" button, nothing actually happens.

This comes following the news that the company would be suing Elon Musk for violating the terms of the $44 billion deal. Musk initially terminated the agreement last week, stating that Twitter "did not disclose accurate data on the number of spam or bot accounts."

Twitter's own API status page says "All Systems Operational," and has not reported any incidents over the past week. But shortly after this post was originally published, the number of reports on Downdetector ballooned to more than 6500.

Story is developing...