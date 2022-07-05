Twitter Blue now lets you remove tabs you barely need from the navigation bar

What you need to know

Twitter Blue has added the ability for Android users to edit the bottom navigation bar.

This means you can now hide the Spaces button or any other tab you don't want to see.

Twitter allows you to limit the number of tabs in the navigation bar to as few as two.

Twitter Blue has promised exclusive features for customers who are willing to pay a monthly fee, but most of these perks, such as the customized navigation bar, have been limited to iOS. That has changed with the release of a new update (opens in new tab) for Twitter Blue on Android.

The service's paid tier now allows users in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to customize the tabs they see in the bottom navigation bar on Android phones. As a result, you can now remove a tab you don't often use from the navigation bar, except for the home shortcut.

On the other hand, you can add buttons that you find more useful. You can choose any or all of the following buttons to appear: Explore, Notifications, Direct Messages, and Spaces. As The Verge (opens in new tab) noted, you can limit the number of tabs in the navigation bar to as few as two.

To start editing your navigation bar, open Twitter Blue from the slide-out menu and tap the "custom navigation" option. From there, you'll see all of the Twitter destinations that you can customize to show up in the navigation bar.

There are various use cases for customizing the navigation bar. Some users may find it more convenient to keep as many as two tabs, namely for Home and Explore, if they don't want to see the Spaces button or notification tab. Others may want to turn off direct messaging on the platform.

Whatever the case may be, the feature comes in handy if you wish to keep the navigation bar as free of distraction as possible, that is, if you pay $3 per month.