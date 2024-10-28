Samsung wraps up the One UI 6 Watch beta, drops the stable version for the Galaxy Watch 6

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic get One UI 6 stable builds for those who previously enrolled in beta program.

The older Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 series owners are also likely to join the list in the coming weeks.

The Galaxy Watch 7 series was the first to ship with the One UI 6 Watch version, which is based on Wear OS 5.

Samsung is finally rolling out the highly anticipated stable One UI 6 update for its Galaxy watches, including the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. The company has previously introduced the beta version of the update based on Google's Wear OS 5.

As noted by SamMobile, Samsung has officially wrapped up the One UI 6 Watch beta, and the stable version is now available via OTA for the Galaxy Watch 6 series. It will soon be followed by the older Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 series as well.

The beta program was initially introduced in select regions, including the U.S. and Korea. So, smartwatches in those areas are likely to be the first to receive the stable One UI 6 Watch update before it rolls out more broadly.

Some users on Reddit have already started posting the new update rollout to their Galaxy Watches. SamMobile further notes that with the new One UI 6 Watch stable build, users can expect significant new features, such as a redesigned Quick panel and notification cards.

Galaxy Watch users can also check out the new fonts with the update next to some better Samsung Health features, which also include the AI-powered Energy Score. Moreover, some actions can be carried out by double-pinch action.

For those unaware, the latest Galaxy Watch 7 and the Watch 7 Ultra models were the first Galaxy smartwatches to ship with One UI 6 Watch stable builds, and it’s exciting to see their predecessors getting on board too.

The latest stable firmware for current beta users is a quick 136.33 MB OTA update that includes the October security patch. Non-beta users should expect to receive the stable build for their Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic models in the next few days.