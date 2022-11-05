Poll: Would you pay $8 for Twitter Blue?

Twitter is going through some changes as its new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, takes the helm. One upcoming change is the latest pricing for Twitter Blue, which Musk announced will increase from $4.99 in the U.S. to $8, a change that could happen as soon as Monday, November 7. It may not be the previously suggested $20 asking price that was floating around, but it's still asking more for a subscription that some may not find worth it.

The primary reason Twitter Blue is getting a price hike is revenue; Musk explains that Twitter can't survive on ad revenue alone. The billionaire recently complained that Twitter has been losing $4 million per day, which is due to advertisers pausing spending on the platform. In a tweet to Stephen King, he further argued the price increase, saying that Twitter needs to "pay the bills somehow!"

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?November 1, 2022 See more

So what's coming with this price increase? Twitter Blue is a subscription that lets users access additional customization options, an undo tweet button, and some experimental features. One recent edition is the edit button, which is currently being tested via the subscription, although this feature may eventually extend to all users in due time.

Meanwhile, Musk says the updated subscription will include features like the ability to post long videos and audio, half as many ads, a secondary tag for public figures, and priority in replies, mentions, and searches. He also says it will include a paywall bypass for certain publications.

Musk also explains that tying some features to Twitter Blue, such as the verification badge, will help "defeat the bots & trolls."

When Android Central's Shruti Shekar tested Twitter Blue for herself shortly after its launch, she wasn't very impressed and found it to be a "waste of money." Yet, even with the new features, we're still unsure if the upcoming price increase will be worth it.