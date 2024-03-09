Android 14 is finally widely rolling out for OnePlus Open owners

What you need to know

OnePlus is finally rolling out OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14, to OnePlus Open users.

The company made the OxygenOS 14 update available to some users at the end of January, but it was a very limited rollout.

Now, the OxygenOS 14 update is widely available, and OnePlus Open users can try out new features such as File Dock and Smart cutout.

Android 14 has been available on select devices since October 2023, but the OnePlus Open hasn't widely received the update until now. Starting today, OnePlus is making the OxygenOS 14 operating system — which is based on Android 14 — available to all OnePlus Open owners in the U.S. Now that the OnePlus Open can run the latest version of Android, it remains competitive with other Android foldables in yet another way.

OnePlus Open owners who check for a software update in their phone's settings app today will find the 2.54GB OxygenOS 14 update waiting for them (via 9to5Google). After updating, Open users will get all the benefits of Android 14, as well as a few OnePlus-exclusive perks. Though it took about five months for OnePlus to make OxygenOS 14 available for the OnePlus Open, the far-reaching release of this update will be appreciated by owners of the company's first folding phone.

OxygenOS 14 first became available for the OnePlus Open in a limited fashion starting at the very end of January. OnePlus announced the narrow rollout on its community forums, acknowledging that it would be limited to select users in select regions. At the time, the company said that OxygenOS 14 would be "gradually pushed to more users."

It took a few more weeks for that to happen, but it appears OnePlus is finally making OxygenOS 14 widely available to Open users.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Aside from default Android 14 features, the OxygenOS 14 software update also includes the February 2024 security patch for the OnePlus Open. Additionally, it brings a few unique features to the OnePlus Open.

The big three new tools available in the update are File Dock, Content Extraction, and Smart Cutout. File Dock lets you drag and drop things between different apps and devices. Content Extraction can automatically detect and extract both text and images that are on your display with a single tap. Finally, Smart Cutout is OnePlus' version of subject detection, and it allows users to separate and pull out multiple subjects from a photo, which can then be copied or shared.

Here are all the new features and changes that OxygenOS 14 will bring to the OnePlus Open:

Adds Aqua Dynamics, a way of interaction with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance.

Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.

Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap.

Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.

Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps and the smoothness of animations.

Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.

Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.

Improves system animations by making them even smoother.

Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.

OnePlus Open owners should check their settings to see if the Android 14 update is available for their devices, particularly those that live in India and the U.S.