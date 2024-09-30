Looks like Google Meet is about to exit Google TV and Android TV

What you need to know

Google Meet is set to be removed from Android TV and Google TV devices, as indicated by an APK teardown.

The app remains functional on Android TV at the moment, but users should start scouting for alternatives just in case.

The app likely didn’t gain much traction since most TVs lack built-in cameras and microphones, requiring extra devices for calls.

If you've been loving video calls on your Android TV with Google Meet, brace yourself for a switch. Google Meet is apparently getting the boot from Android TV and Google TV devices, so you might need to hunt for new video conferencing options soon.

Android Authority’s deep dive into the latest Google Meet update hints that Google is about to pull the plug on the app on Android TV. The wording in the code makes it pretty clear that this change is coming soon.

Based on some pretty telling code strings found in the update, Google Meet is likely being fully yanked from Android TV.

<string name="atv_deprecation_body">Soon you won't be able to use Google Meet on your Android TV to make calls. Click below for alternatives and to learn more.</string> <string name="atv_deprecation_title">Meet on Android TV is going away</string>

Google Meet, which used to be Duo, was introduced to Android TV back in 2020. It allows users to hop on video calls on the big screen by connecting a webcam to their TV.

There’s been no official word from Google on this change yet. Android Central has reached out for a comment and will update the post when we get a response.

The Google Meet app is still working on Android TV for now, but it’s a good idea for users to start looking for backup options, just in case it gets removed.

The Google Meet app on Android TV probably didn’t get much love since using its features demands a decent investment. Most TVs don’t come with built-in microphones or cameras, so users need to plug in external devices for video calls.

Google Meet isn’t new to getting the boot from TV platforms. Earlier this year, it was taken off Samsung TVs, which was probably the first hint that Google was planning to phase out the app on TVs altogether.

With Google Meet’s likely exit from Android TV, plenty of users who rely on it for video calls are going to feel the sting. Whether it’s for meetings or staying connected with loved ones, that easy TV setup will be missed.