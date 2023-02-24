Google gives its Workspace apps a fresh coat of paint and some new features

What you need to know

Google is updating the look of its workspace apps with Material Design-based elements.

Apps like Docs and Sheets are gaining added functionality with new chips, such as Maps and emoji voting.

Third-party chips will roll out in the coming weeks from a number of apps.

Google's popular Workspace apps are getting a Material Design makeover. In the coming weeks, Google will give apps like Docs, Sheets, Drive, and Slides a fresh coat of paint while adding new features to help you get more done.

The new look for Google's Workspace apps is based on the company's Material Design 3, which can be seen across Google's products, including the latest Android phones. Google says the new visual update should help "streamline the daily flow of work even more."

(Image credit: Google)

In addition to the new look, Google is adding a bunch of new functionality to its Workspace apps with new smart chips. For example, in Google Sheets, a Place smart chip will let you insert the Google Maps data, allowing you to easily select and preview the location.

(Image credit: Google)

In addition to the Place smart chip, Sheets is also gaining a new Finance smart chip to insert stocks, mutual funds, and currencies. Expanded date capabilities also make it easier to insert important dates using @today, @yesterday, @tomorrow, and @date.

In addition, Google Docs is getting a new Stopwatch chip and an emoji voting chip, along with a new template for calendar event invites. Third-party smart chips are also making their way to the Workspace apps in the coming weeks, including those from Google's partners, such as Atlassian, Asana, Figma, Miro, Tableau, and ZenDesk.

(Image credit: Google)

Lastly, for Drive, Google is making it easier to access frequently used tasks like downloading and deleting multiple files at once. Users will also be able to access certain functions simply by hovering over items. And new search chips will also help user filter through files to find them quicker.

(Image credit: Google)

The new Google Docs and Drive features will be available in the coming weeks. However, the new smart chips for Sheets are available starting today. Google also has a separate Workspace blog post that explains how to use some of the new smart chips.