Android's Phone app grabs 'Recent' filters alongside a small Pixel change

What you need to know

Google highlighted several useful ways its Pixel Call Assist can help users, while also teasing new updates for Android.

The Android Phone app will receive five new filters for the Recent view to help organize calls while Pixels exclusively pick up a call UI change for Assist features.

Google dropped its Audio Emoji update last spring, as well as starting a beta for its real-time scam detection.

Google is highlighting the various uses of Pixel Call Assist on its smartphones, while also drawing attention to new updates.

In a blog post, the company detailed a couple of ways users can lean on the Phone app to handle "too many spam calls." While Pixels can conduct a reverse number search for unknown calls, Google is preparing to roll out a new set of filters. The post states the Phone app will soon roll out five filters: All, Missed, Contacts, Non-Spam, and Spam.

These filters will be available in the "Recent" tab of the Phone app once it hits devices. The post did not state when this update will begin rolling out on Android.

Google also detailed an upcoming update for the Pixel phone call interface (UI). The company states the update is aimed at making the Pixel Call Assist feature quicker to access. Additionally, the update will make tools like Call Notes, Direct My Call, and Audio Emoji much easier to find and utilize.

Regarding that note, a 9to5Google post shed some light on this, stating the UI update has supposedly arrived on the Pixel 9 series. The publication highlights Google's slight UI rework, which displays a row above your standard phone call tools (numpad, mute, etc.).

There, users will find a Call Assist button that opens to offer its features, as well as a way to expand the Audio Emoji function.

(Image credit: Google)

The post draws attention to a couple of other useful Phone call features like Live Caption and Call Screen. The former is a useful accessibility tool that lets users who are deaf or hard of hearing to read what's being said on the other end. Additionally, those users will be given a keyboard to type their response and the app will read what you've said to them.

Call Screen lets users allow the AI to answer a phone call or "Ask if urgent." What's said on the other end will be relayed to you via text on your display. More importantly, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro deliver "AI-powered suggested replies" if toggled on.

Google started rolling out its Audio Emoji update last spring, which made calls much more expressive. These quirky emojis play a unique sound (depending on the emoji) alongside a fun animation on their display. Six emojis were present during the feature's arrival like the laughing emoji, party favors, and drum.

The Phone app received a beta late last year for real-time scam detection. The feature is AI-based and is a tool that automatically runs in the background. Google states that the detector will scan incoming calls and, if they are (potentially) a scam, it will deliver a bright red pop-up to users about it. The pop-up will let you quickly end the call to avoid accidentally giving personal information.