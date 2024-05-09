Galaxy S24's May update patches bugs and several 'critical' issues

What you need to know

Samsung has started rolling out its May 2024 security patch to Galaxy S24 users in the U.S. and it seems T-Mobile customers are the first to pick it up.

The company's patch notes only mentioned stability and other improvements for the Galaxy S24 series.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is still waiting on its next major camera update, and rumors suggest that One UI 7 testing has started.

Samsung is finally starting to roll out its May security patch for its latest Galaxy S24 series for U.S.-based users.

TheOneCID spotted the update's rollout on X, who posted a screenshot of Samsung's official changelog (via SamMobile). Owners of a Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra should begin picking up the update marked as build number AXD3. The tipster's patch arrived at around 518MB, meaning others can expect similar download sizes.

Yet again, Samsung's provided patch notes are quite lackluster. Aside from device stability and improvements, the company doesn't explicitly state what the May update contains.

Additionally, it seems that T-Mobile customers are the first to pick up the update.

Samsung's mobile security details various bug fixes it implemented for Galaxy devices. The company states that three are for "Critical" level bugs, while 26 are for "High."

Samsung looked to correct a bug that enabled attackers to take control of a user's unlocked device "for a while."

More importantly, a fix has come in for a bug that allowed hackers to access a user's Secure Folder without entering the appropriate authentication information. Samsung's FactoryCamera had an issue that allowed attackers to take photos using a user's device without permission.

Galaxy S24 May update now available on T-Mobile‼️🎉👀Build AXD3 with bootloader v2518MBUpdate now! pic.twitter.com/K6HAIONzeNMay 9, 2024

Google's Android Bulletin highlights three "High" level fixes for its systems and one "Critical." Its framework has received fixes for four "Critical" bugs discovered since last month's patch.

The May security patch should begin making its rounds to more cellular providers and unlocked devices in the U.S. If you're curious about receiving it, hop into Settings > Software Update.

Galaxy S24 Ultra users are still waiting for the next major camera update, which was paused due to annoying problems. It's speculated that the patch could take place in June and hopefully fix some funky telephoto issues and off-white balance.

It also seems that Samsung has kicked off its internal development/testing of One UI 7, based on Android 15. A new firmware was spotted on the company's servers, and the slight change in characteristics may indicate a brand-new OS. Testing has reportedly started on the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Europe.