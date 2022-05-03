Facebook is done with podcasts but Live Audio Rooms live on

What you need to know

Facebook is ending its podcast ambitions after a year as it halts new podcast uploads this week.

Facebook began offering podcasts in June 2021 alongside other audio features including Soundbites and Live Audio Rooms.

Uploaded podcasts will be removed on June 3, 2022.

Live Audio Rooms will live on and will be folded into Facebook Live.

Facebook is done with podcasts on its platform and app. As reported by Engadget, Facebook is no longer allowing creators to upload new shows as of this week and shows will be removed entirely on June 3. Facebook is still fairly new to podcasts launching its Audio hub in June 2021. If you were waiting on a new show to be uploaded this week, you will need to find a different platform for your favorite content.

Facebook will also be shutting down its audio hub which housed the podcasts, audio rooms, and clips. These features allowed for great engagement with the audience and also helped new viewers to find the show. This supporting feature will be shit down in the coming weeks.

Bloomberg confirmed the change with a Meta spokesperson via email. “We’re constantly evaluating the features we offer so we can focus on the most meaningful experiences,” the spokesperson said. Facebook isn't planning to notify users of the change and instead will leave it to publishers to communicate with users.

Luckily for users and creators alike, competition for podcast services is strong. Android can still use some of the best podcast apps for Android to listen to their favorite content right from their phones. If you've been following a podcast on Facebook, you may need to check their page to see where they're going.

One thing to keep in mind is that Live Audio Rooms will still be available on Facebook Live so if you've been following along with conversations, you won't have to jump ship to another platform but there's no guarantee your favorite creators will stick with the platform moving forward.

Android Central has reached out to Facebook for further confirmation and has not yet received a response at the time of publication.