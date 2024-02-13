EU says Apple's iMessage won't have to abide by its DMA rules

What you need to know

The European Commissions concluded its investigation into Apple's iMessage, stating it will not fall within a "core platform service" under the Digital Markets Act.

It was previously rumored that the EU would go this route, with a source stating it wasn't clear how large of an impact iMessage had on EU consumers in the business market.

Despite the ruling, Apple announced in November 2023 that it will bring RCS support to iMessage but the bubbles will stay green.

Following an investigation conducted by the European Commission, Apple's iMessage will not be given "core platform service" status within the Digital Markets Act (DMA) (via The Verge). Alongside Apple, the EU states that Microsoft, Bing, and Microsoft Advertising will not be placed under its new healthier competition umbrella.

The EU states this marks the conclusion of its investigation, which started on September 5, 2023. Apple and Microsoft were said to have put forth a "rebuttal" about the services the DMA had on its radar, stating they "should not" qualify for gateway status.

The Commission's press release adds it has taken both sides' arguments into account, as well as "taking into account input by relevant stakeholders, and after hearing the Digital Markets Advisory Committee" to make its latest decision.

Despite the investigation siding against core platform status, the EU states it will "continue to monitor the developments on the market concerning these services, should any substantial changes arise."

In a statement to The Verge, Google spokesperson Emily Clarke said, "Excluding these popular services from DMA rules means consumers and businesses won't be offered the breadth of choice that already exists on other, more open platforms."

(Image credit: European Commission)

The EU's ruling comes a month before its DMA ruleset was set to go into effect. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta, and Microsoft were stated to have until March 2024 to comply with the Digital Markets Act, aiding everyday consumers and businesses. In December, it was rumored that the EU was leaning away from forcing Apple to make its iMessage app cross-platform. The reason behind a service being classified as a "core platform service" is due to its influence as a "conduit between businesses and consumers." The EU refrained from listing the app initially in September 2023 because of this uncertainty.

More importantly, a source close to the matter stated the EU doesn't feel as though iMessage had a great enough impact on those within the business market to warrant the new status.

If the EU ruled in favor, then Apple would've had to bring more interoperability between iOS and Android — but that's happening anyway. Apple announced back in November that it was starting to work on bringing RCS support to iMessage. This is something Google has continuously pestered Apple to do, even launching the #GetTheMessage campaign.

In a follow-up statement, Apple said RCS chats will retain a green bubble color, which is an odd choice considering its SMS chats already feature that. The company added its blue bubbles will remain to identify iMessage chats only.