Epic's free games program is coming to the Epic Games Store on Android

What you need to know

The Epic Games Store on mobile is inheriting a few fan-favorite features from the desktop version.

Epic’s free games program is coming to Android and iOS, starting with monthly drops.

Epic is still unsatisfied with Apple and Google’s sideloading policies, which it claims deters people from downloading the Epic Games Store.

Epic brought its popular Epic Games Store to Android and iOS (in the European Union), and now the mobile version is gaining a few fan-favorite features from its desktop counterpart. The company announcedthe changes in an update today, Jan. 24, which include bringing the free games program to mobile. Initially, Epic Games Store users will get one free game per month, until the store starts offering weekly free games later this year.

Users can claim the first game, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, today through Feb. 20. Another game on the way is Bloons TD 6, according to Epic. These third-party titles join Epic’s own offerings, like Fortnite and Rocket League, which are already available on the mobile Epic Games Store. As Epic tries to build up its storefront as a gaming-focused app marketplace competing with Apple and Google, it’s adding 17 third-party titles on Android and 15 on iOS.

The disparity is due to the restrictions put in place by Apple and Google, namely “scare screens’ and Apple’s core technology fee, Epic claims. That’s also why there are fewer than 20 third-party titles available through the Epic Games Store on mobile thus far.

“So far none of the 100 highest grossing mobile game developers are willing to distribute their games on the Epic Games Store because of the Core Technology Fee and Apple and Google’s onerous restrictions and scare screens,” the company claims in a press release.

Epic thinks Google and Apple are creating too much friction when downloading the Epic Games Store on mobile. (Image credit: Epic)

Epic also argues that more than half of the time a user tries to install the Epic Games Store on Android or iOS, they are deterred due to system prompts — which Epic describes as “scare screens.” The company says it takes 12 steps for a user to install the Epic Games Store on an Android phone. There have been 29 million installations of the Epic Games Store on mobile, short of Epic’s goal of 100 million by the end of 2024, according to the company. It alleges Apple and Google’s added friction is a key reason why.

Android Central has reached out to Google for comment on Epic’s claims about friction and “scare screens” in the installation process for the Epic Games Store. We will update this article when we hear back.

The situation isn’t all grim for the Epic Games Store. In addition to new mobile titles, Epic added persistent account login across games and auto-functionality on mobile. You can try out all these new features and games starting today.