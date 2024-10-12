If Android is split away from Google it will die

As part of the antitrust action against Google, the Department of Justice has proposed a remedy that would split Android and Chrome away from Google. This is because Google was found to be abusing monopoly powers during the trial in August 2024.

I agree that Google abuses its power, and severe penalties should be imposed on the company. Google is not your friend or a "nice guy;" it's simply another tech company that happens to control the software that powers seven of every 10 phones in the world. It needs to be kept under control. Then again, my opinion matters the same as yours: none. The DoJ and a judge are in control of this one.

I also want to make sure everyone understands that right now, this holds the same weight as the last time we heard Google was going to be broken up. until it happens, after all appeals and alternatives are exhausted, it's business as usual.

If it does happen, you should probably just buy an iPhone because Android will wither and die.

Android loses money

Google makes no money directly from Android. I'm not saying that having Android around isn't profitable for Google, but the cost of building, maintaining, hosting, and deploying a free smartphone operating system is astronomical, and the profit from doing it is zero.

Google makes more money because Android exists. Android is a vehicle for Google's free apps and services, which are used to build comprehensive advertisement profiles for everyone who uses them. Having that kind of customer data means Google can charge a lot for ad services and still have plenty of customers. Every name you can think of advertises through Google, from tech items to groceries and clothing. Google ads work better than any other company's, partially because of the billions of Android phones used daily.

In the end when all the finances are tallied, Android is a net benefit for Google. But it wouldn't be for anyone else.

No company that could maintain Android would want it

There are probably a few giant tech corporations that could maintain Android well enough for it to remain competitive. I can think of one: Microsoft.

Maybe Apple could, maybe Mozilla could, and maybe IBM or Oracle could, but Microsoft has both the development infrastructure and experience to "control" a huge software project that is deployed on thousands of different hardware configurations. And Microsoft wouldn't want it.

Microsoft would much rather see Android (and Chrome) go away because owning it would lead to the same antitrust concerns that we see from Google owning it. Microsoft knows a thing or two about those.

I don't think Apple could manage Android very well because it has a very different philosophy when it comes to software. Even if it could, Apple would also love to see Android die.

Any other smaller company that would have the ambition, like Mozilla, couldn't afford to do it without billions of dollars from Google. Those dollars would come with strings attached that would spur another DoJ investigation.

Android phone makers can't and shouldn't

The obvious answer, at least on the surface, is Samsung. That's the worst option of all.

Ask any software developer who has looked at the Tizen source code if Samsung can maintain and develop Android. They'll tell you "No," probably while laughing. Software is not something Samsung does particularly well.

Samsung is a fabulous phone hardware maker. Misguided people will say Samsung doesn't innovate, but Samsung single-handedly made Android what it is today and drives its growth because the phones it makes are so good. Being a Korean (and not Chinese) company helps build some trust, but people know the Samsung name and know their products aren't likely to disappoint.

When it comes to the software side of things Samsung struggles. Android phones running One UI are its best software product and another company is doing 90% of the work and helping them with the final 10%. Samsung could invest billions into hiring the right people and changing its company culture, but it won't.

Motorola or OnePlus can't possibly afford to develop and maintain Android. Chinese phone makers (yes, I know Motorola is technically one of them) would immediately face backlash if they even tried because the U.S. is more afraid of China than it is of monopolies.

In the end, Google is the company that needs to keep tending to Android if it is to continue to get better. Google is "evil" now in a lot of ways but it is very competent when it comes to running a software project like AOSP.

If the incentive to tend to Android is taken away, Google probably won't want to do so. Google only wants Android with Gmail, the Play Store, Google Play Services, and all the other Google bits baked into it. Take those away, and Android will become a burden rather than an opportunity.