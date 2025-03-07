Stable Android 15 hits Moto G64 5G in regions like India

What you need to know

Some Moto G64 users in India have started receiving the Android 15 stable release in India.

The firmware measures around 2.26GB, and the latest Android 15 update should boost the device’s performance.

On the other hand, Motorola is gearing up to launch its next clamshell phone in April.

With the Android 16 update officially releasing in a couple of months Google IO, OEM makers are trying to make their devices run on the latest stable Android 15 version, and the Moto G64 from India is one of the recent phones to be joining that list.

Some of the Moto G64 users in the country have spotted the latest Android 15 rolling out to their handsets. An X user (via 91mobiles) has shared the screenshot of the changelog, which indicates that the latest firmware is bearing the V1TD35H.83-20-5 version. It appears to be a sizeable update as it is 2.26GB.

Per the changelog, the Android 15 update to the Moto G64 should make the device faster and more secure, which further includes smoother graphics, and faster app performance, amongst others. This update to the Moto G64 also means users can experience the new Hello UI skin on top of Android 15, which is said to be replacing the My UX skin popular through Android 14.

As 91mobiles notes, the Moto G64 joins the Android 15 bandwagon just like the Moto Edge 50 Neo which started receiving the update in January. The update is also said to include the latest security patch and notable bug fixes. As Motorola just started rolling out the update this week, users can expect it on their devices in the coming weeks as it is likely a gradual roll-out.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

In other news, Motorola is working on its next foldable, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025, which recently made its way through leaks featuring a new Rio Red colorway. It is the next clamshell phone from the company, which is expected to debut sometime in April. It is likely to be dubbed the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in certain regions.

In the recent leak, the device was showcased in all angles, which is likely to sport an all-new Quick Button on one pane. On the inside, the device is expected to have a 6.9-inch pOLED display alongside a 4-inch cover screen, and the chipset powering the handset is likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which already powers a significant amount of Android flagships released this year.