Android 13 (Go edition) brings Material You, Discover feed, and streamlined updates

What you need to know

Google has introduced Android 13 (Go edition), releasing on new phones in 2023.

The company will provide direct updates for entry-level devices by using Google Play System Updates for faster critical issue patching.

This update will also include the Discover tab for curated stories and Material You for phone customization options.

Google has introduced Android 13 (Go edition) for lower-end phones.

According to Google's Keyword post, Android 13's Go edition will focus on critical areas of improvement such as reliability, usability, and customization.

The Go edition of Android 13 begins by improving how it updates entry-level phones, providing users with direct updates from the company. Google Play System Updates has found its way into this release which should aid devices in receiving essential updates outside of larger Android OS upgrades.

Google states that this should help users receive critical updates quicker without taking too much storage and without needing to wait for their manufacturer to push out the update themselves. This is important because Android Go phones aren't known for having very much storage space.

Utilizing the Discover feature on Android 13 Go edition, this built-in intelligence allows users to swipe right from their home screen to find the latest curated list of articles and other forms of content. This is similar to what users find with the Discover feed on Android devices, although it's unclear if the experience will be exactly the same.

The most significant visual change this OS update brings for the Android Go phones is Material You. For the first time, Android Go phones can use this new customization feature to set a background and select recommended color schemes to compliment your chosen image.

Colors aren't the only way to make your phone feel truly yours, and Google has also brought in Notification Permissions, App Language Preferences, and other key Android 13 features.

Google says there are nearly 180 million more devices utilizing Android Go, which brings its total to over 250 million users for the software. The company hopes to continue supporting its efforts on budget phones with Android 13 (Go edition) as it arrives on new Android Go phones in 2023.