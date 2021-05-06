A few weeks ago, Apple made a bit of a splash with its announcements about its new AirTags trackers as well as updates to the iPad Pro and iMac, but it also announced significant changes to one of its more popular "services" — podcasts. Apple doesn't own podcasting per se, but it does deserve a ton of credit for the way it has nurtured and popularized the platform for millions of users around the world over the past decade and a half. At the Spring Loaded event, Apple unveiled a new design for its Podcasts app to go along with its new Apple Podcast Subscriptions service. Apple Podcast Subscriptions are rolling out to Apple customers across iOS and macOS this month, and no one is quite sure how creators or consumers will receive them. Personally, I'm expecting it to be a big hit. Still, I do think that Apple should bring both its Podcasts app and Podcast Subscriptions to Android sooner rather than later if it truly wants to maximize the service's potential. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Apple and cross-platform services

At first blush, it might seem strange to think about Apple bringing its Podcasts platform to Android. We've all had suspicions that it has preferred to keep its best services to itself, a notion that has been publicly reinforced thanks to testimony coming out of the Epic Games vs. Apple trial this past week. And yet, while Apple is often lambasted for luring customers into its beautiful walled garden and locking them in, it actually has a somewhat surprising track record of bringing its services to different platforms, operating systems, and hardware providers. Believe it or not, Apple actually has a track record of bringing its apps and services across different platforms. You can go back to the 80s and early 90s with Apple software running on Mac clones, or even the early 2000s when iTunes first appeared on a phone — not on the original iPhone, but on the Moto ROKR. Back in 2014, Apple purchased Beats Music, which was already available on Android, and turned it into the wildly successful Apple Music platform. It could have killed the Android app then and there, but it wisely chose not only to leave it on Android but made it feel like a nice combination of Apple's UI merged with Android aestetics. For years you've been able to access many of Apple's apps like Pages, Notes, and Mail on iCloud via any web browser. And most recently, Apple has partnered with smart TV manufacturers of all stripes, including Amazon, Roku, and even Samsung, to bring its Apple TV+ app and subscription service to more users on more platforms (I even use it on my Fire TV Stick 4K!). So maybe Apple Podcasts and Podcast Subscriptions on Android isn't such a weird idea after all. I'm certainly not the only one who thinks so. It's not a matter of if, but when

For many, Apple is synonymous with podcasts. Its podcast directory is the largest of its kind, and the company has been the de facto steward for the medium for over 15 years. Heck, even the name podcast is partially derived from the iPod. But as dominant as Apple is and has been, the times they are a'changing. "Apple has kind of been this caretaker of podcasting for a long time," said Stephen Hackett, co-founder of the tech and Apple-focused podcast network Relay FM. "Apple has had all this power but hasn't really done much with it which has been fine by those of us in the industry." Despite Apple's history with podcasting, Hackett and others see the tea leaves that Apple is reading and understand why it is making the moves it is making now with Podcast Subscriptions. Even though there are a ton of great podcast apps already, bigger players like Spotify and Amazon have been doing everything they can to consolidate their hold on the medium and monetize it through subscription services and ads. This has included building more tools for creators to create, distribute, and monetize their podcasts, as well as acquiring content producers like Wondery and Gimlet Media. Apple can't afford to lose further ground in podcasting to Spotify. "I think Apple's position is all of the sudden not as concrete as it could have been," said Hackett. "There's analyst research showing that Spotify will be bigger than the Apple Podcast platform in terms of listenership in the next few years. I don't think Apple wants to cede podcasting to companies like Spotify." Hacket also said that he fully expects Apple to bring its podcasting platform to Android for two reasons. "One — to battle Spotify, and Two — to open the door to the Apple Podcast Subscriptions on this whole other ecosystem that they're not in currently. I think both reasons are valid individually, but I think that when you put both together, it just makes a lot of sense for them to do that." As Hackett mentions, bringing Apple Podcasts and Podcast Subscriptions to Android (and other platforms) is not just about making more money through recurring subscription revenue. It's about preserving Apple's position as podcasting's gatekeeper. For these reasons, I fully expect Apple to make moves in this direction sooner rather than later, and other analysts agree. "I don't see what Apple has to lose in doing so, given that there are no unique experiences you get from iOS devices and opening up to Android will give them a larger audience," said Carolina Milanesi, President and Principal Analyst at Creative Strategies. How will it happen?